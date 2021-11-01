Michelle Young talks ‘double life’ as she juggles teaching and The Bachelorette at the same time

Michelle Young balances being a teacher and the star of The Bachelorette Season 18. Pic credit: ABC

Starring on The Bachelorette has often led to major opportunities and influencer careers, however, Michelle Young is a teacher at heart and continues to teach along with balancing stardom as the leading lady of ABC’s hit show.

Recently, Michelle Young spoke out about her experience teaching young kids while her season of The Bachelorette airs and how she juggles the contrasting lifestyles.

Michelle Young has been ‘insanely busy’ as both a teacher and the Bachelorette

During the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Michelle Young spoke with hosts and fellow Bachelorette leads Tayshia Adams and Becca Kufrin.

Michelle gave insight into what it has been like to teach during this fall semester as her season of The Bachelorette is broadcasted on national television and revealed how teaching has centered and humbled her during this time.

Michelle shared about her double lives stating, “Lesson planning in the hair and makeup chair on your way to the premiere brunch – it’s this total double life I feel like I’m living right now. It’s busy, it’s hectic, I’m definitely tired but I will say that being back in the classroom has made me feel so much like myself.”

Speaking with two former Bachelorettes who found love within the franchise, Michelle discussed the overwhelming world of Bachelor Nation with Tasyhia and Becca. She expressed, “It’s nice because, as you both know, this world can get kind of overwhelming at times. It can get a lot and sometimes you just need to be able to put it down and I feel like being in the classroom, being with my students, when I’m there I’m truly Miss Young.”

While starring on The Bachelorette has its fair share of glitz and glam, Michelle Young feels most at home as a teacher and is grateful to still have her old life even as her fame rises.

Michelle shared, “I’m able to have that old piece of my routine and my old life with me still, so it kind of keeps me balanced in a way even though I’m insanely busy.”

Michelle Young reveals how much her students know about her time on The Bachelorette

During the podcast, Michelle also spoke about her current batch of 5th-grade students and how aware the kids are of her time on The Bachelorette.

Michelle expressed how the kids keep her humble and she prefers to keep her two contrasting lives separate.

Michelle’s students this year appear to not know too much about Michelle’s time on The Bachelorette with Michelle revealing, “I feel like the group this year, they truly know me as Ms. Young. I mean coming into the classroom they knew that I was gone the first week of school because I was doing some filming, but as far as details about everything that’s pretty much all they know, which is nice.”

Michelle added, “I definitely make sure to set that line between Ms. Young and Michelle and make sure that everything is focused around learning.”

While Michelle’s students don’t know all the details, they certainly appear eager for the inside scoop, like most of Bachelor Nation. Michelle admitted the students’ number one question is about whether she found love.

Michelle revealed, “The biggest thing that they ask is like ‘Just tell us are you with somebody? Are you not with somebody? We won’t tell anybody’ and I’m like ‘Yeah, okay,’”

Michelle often teases her students about The Bachelorette spoilers, saying, “I’ll even say, ‘I’ll tell you at the end of December’ – when the finale is already premiered – and they’ll be like ‘Yes! She’s going to give us the inside scoop at the end of December!’ Little do they know that’s the last episode.”

Michelle certainly seems like an excellent and devoted teacher. Hopefully, Michelle finds love and has good news for her students by the time The Bachelorette finale airs.

