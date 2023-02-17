Former Bachelorette Michelle Young has expanded her roots to focus on the next steps in her career.

The Bachelorette Season 18 lead, 29, has just announced the launch of her brand-new website, showcasing her strengths as an educator, speaker, host, activist, and ambassador.

Before making her reality television debut as the runner-up on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, Michelle was a Division 1 basketball player and former fifth-grade teacher.

While Michelle still keeps herself in the ABC franchise, specifically as one of the hosts of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, she has chosen to further her career to focus on what she deems as most important.

Through her new portal, MichelleYoungOfficial.com, she offers an in-depth About Me section, explaining how all of her past endeavors have “built the foundation for her influence as a brand ambassador, nonprofit supporter, and public speaker.”

Through keynote speaking and partnerships, Michelle is hoping to make a difference while speaking about important topics, such as mental health, dealing with anxiety, and overcoming adversity.

The Bachelorette lead Michelle Young promotes her new website

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Michelle shared a carousel post to announce the launch of her new site with followers.

The first two photos, which were black-and-white glamour shots, showed the former leading lady in a full-length black dress that was elevated with pointed shoulder pads.

“I’m proud to FINALLY show you all a small piece of where I’m headed and want you to join me for the ride!” Michelle wrote in her caption, continuing, “Through Michelleyoungofficial.com you can access exclusive and raw content, donation trackers of past and present campaigns, and follow me on my motivational speaking journey.”

She informed her fans that they could subscribe to the site to receive newsletters, have access to adequate resources, and see raw, unedited content from the Bachelorette herself.

And, with one video posted in the carousel, it seems as if Michelle is definitely ready to be real with her followers.

Michelle Young breaks down over her career change

While the beginning of her post may have started out quite glamorous, a few swipes over showed Michelle with tears in her eyes as she explained how difficult her career transition post-Bachelorette has been.

“The past few days have been insanely hard, to say the least,” she said in the clip.

Michelle explained that she packed up everything and moved to Los Angeles, and since she has been on the road so much, she doesn’t feel like she has been able to really “settle in” to her new life.

Although the former teacher said that her “heart wants to be in the classroom” again, she knows that she still has to “recharge mentally” and “find her footing” in her new career.

Members of Bachelor Nation have chimed in to show their support for Michelle on her newest venture, including fellow Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Rachel Recchia.

“Always in awe of you,” Kaitlyn said, further showing the utmost love for her girl.

Pic credit: @michelleyoung/Instagram

Rachel commented similarly to let Michelle know that she was proud of her.

Pic credit: @michelleyoung/Instagram

While it may have been a challenging ride, Michelle seems ready as ever to use all of her past experiences to make a difference in others’ lives — starting with the launch of her new website.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.