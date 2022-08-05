Michelle Young feels ‘happier’ 2 months after Nayte Olukoya split

Michelle Young says she’s happy. Pic credit: @michelleyoung/Instagram

Michelle Young has had a lot of change come about in her life lately. Not only did she choose to step away from her teaching career and the classroom, but her relationship ended as well.

After choosing Nayte Olukoya as her winner from her season of The Bachelorette, the two went on to date in separate states but seemed so in love.

Bachelor Nation was shocked to hear of their split almost two months ago.

As Michelle went to Iceland with her closest girlfriends, Nayte took to Instagram to claim he never cheated on her and post some thirst trap photos.

After taking a short break, Michelle came back as Becca Kufrin’s co-host for their podcast, the Bachelor Happy Hour, and slowly returned to social media and made appearances.

As Nayte has gone on guy trips, moved to Los Angeles, and seemed to be linked to Deandra Kanu for a bit, Michelle has stayed fairly quiet since the alleged blindside breakup.

Michelle Young declares she is ‘happier’ lately

Just two days ago, and two months after she and Nayte called it quits, Michelle took to her Instagram page to give her fans a life update.

As she posed in the street with khaki-colored dress joggers, white high heels, and a revealing white top, Michelle looked amazing.

She showed off her toned body and a close-lipped smile as she carried a tan-colored jacket over her shoulder in one picture and down around her elbows in another.

Michelle captioned her photos and post by simply stating, “happier.”

Bachelor Nation alums are so happy for Michelle Young

The newest Bachelor franchise host, Jesse Palmer, was the first to comment on Michelle’s post as he wrote, “Happy looks good on you! [hands clapping emoji].”

Clayton Echard’s final winner on his season of The Bachelor, Susie Evans, commented next as she posted, “Stop [three heart-faced emojis] these are stunning.”

Rachel Recchia, one of the current co-Bachelorettes, simply wrote, “gorgeous.”

Another fellow Bachelor alum, Ryan Claytor, claimed, “*snaps fingers* you better [fire flame emoji].”

Matt James’ season winner and current girlfriend, Rachael Kirkconnell, exclaimed, “Stunning.”

Mari Pepin, who fell in love with Kenny Braasch on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, putting as well as Michelle’s podcast co-host and former Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin, both awarded Michelle emojis. While Mari put three heart-faced emojis, Becca gave her three fire flame ones.

Pieper James, who is still linked to Brendan Morais, declared, “such a babe” when seeing Michelle’s photos and caption.

Michelle has had to deal with many obstacles and hard times in the past couple of months. Her recent Instagram post makes it seem as though she has come out of it stronger than ever.

