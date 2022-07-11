Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya unfollow each other. Pic credit: ABC

If some people say relationships aren’t real until they become official on social media, then it’s also true that breakups aren’t official until they, too, are announced the same way.

Until a break-up happens on Facebook or Instagram, people often still have hope that a couple may reclaim what they once had.

After Bachelor Nation fans heard about the split between Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya, this was what they were hoping for… a reconciliation.

Unfortunately, that hope has now been crushed as both of them have unfollowed one another on all social media platforms.

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya have unfollowed each other

Not only did Michelle unfollow Nayte, and vice versa, they may have gone even further than just that.

While there are still photos of Nayte on Michelle’s Instagram page, and pictures of Michelle on Nayte’s, neither of them are tagged in the photos anymore.

When people block one another, all of the mutual tags, likes, and comments on each other’s things will disappear at once.

This leads fans to believe that not only did they unfollow each other, but they potentially blocked each other – taking it a step further.

Michelle and Nayte’s shocking split

When Bachelor Nation heard of the split between the fan-favorite couple, they immediately wanted to know what happened and why.

Although they both wrote heartfelt and nice messages about one another on their social media breakup announcements, things have seemed to go downhill since.

After going public with the split, Michelle took some time away with a couple of her very best girlfriends to lean on them for support, go off the grid for a while, and try to begin healing.

Nayte, on the other hand, posted some thirst trap photos on his Instagram account and took them to social media to state that he definitely didn’t cheat on Michelle.

Now fans are wondering what’s next for Michelle and Nayte. While it seems Michelle needs more time to continue getting through this difficult time, Nayte has apparently already started to move on.

Rumors have also been swirling about a potential hook-up and relationship with another fellow Bachelor Nation alum, Deandra Kanu, and a timeline and photos to prove that the two could possibly be starting a relationship together already – so quickly after his split from Michelle.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.