Rumors swirl that Nayte Olukoya is now with Bachelor alum Deandra Kanu

Are Nayte Olukoya & Deandra Kanu together? Pic credit: @ABC; @deandrakanu/Instagram

Ever since Nayte Olukoya and Michelle Young broke up a few weeks ago, fans have speculated about what might have happened between the two.

While Michelle went on a getaway with her closest friends, Nayte made sure to let everyone know that he did not cheat on Michelle.

Now, new rumors have been circulating that Nayte might already have a new girl in the picture, and Michelle has spoken out that she was truly blindsided by the break-up.

Deandra Kanu, who made her debut on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor and then Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, has been spotted with Nayte. Moreover, the timeline of events is interesting in itself.

Fans are wondering if Nayte Olukoya and Deandra Kanu are now together

As a Bachelor Nation fan account has put together a timeline of events on Nayte and Michelle’s relationship before, during, and after their break-up, they also showed evidence that Nayte and Deandra are potentially together.

Along with the timeline, Deandra was seen wearing Nayte’s necklace, and there is a picture of them hanging out together.

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

The timeline of Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya prior to their break-up

The first part of this timeline happened when Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette was airing, and Michelle and Nayte were already together.

During this time, Deandra stated that she was interested in Nayte, even though he and Michelle were currently dating.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Flash forward to May 29 when Nayte and Deandra started to follow each other, and Nayte liked one of Deandra’s posts.

On June 2, Nayte met Michelle for her birthday weekend, and Michelle commented that they hadn’t seen each other in four weeks.

Then, on the 4th, Nayte wrote a birthday post for Michelle; however, the next week, there was speculation that there might be trouble between the couple as Michelle was allegedly sick for the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

What happened after Nayte and Michelle’s split

On June 17, the two announced their decision to break up, and then, just five days later, Nayte posted a thirst trap photo that Deandra liked. Nayte also went on to follow Deandra on TikTok, too.

Then, on July 9, Deandra is invited to his birthday party. This was odd because Deandra was the only Bachelor Nation girl there and had only interacted with Nayte supposedly on social media.

That same day, Deandra was given Nayte’s necklace to wear, and there is photo evidence to prove this.

The next day, July 10, one of Nayte’s best friends, Rodney Mathews, and Deandra begin to follow one another on Instagram. That same day, Michelle blocked Nayte on Instagram and unfollowed him on all social media, including the fan site that showed the picture of Nayte and Deandra together.

Also, on July 10th, Michelle unfollowed Rodney but then followed him again later that day.

Moreover, Deandra did not like the fact that people were posting negative and rude comments on the photo of her and Nayte, so she deleted those comments; however, she did not delete the ones where fans talked about shipping her and Nayte together.

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

It seems as if maybe another Bachelor Nation relationship is brewing, which will start a lot more speculation among fans about how and why Michelle and Nayte’s relationship really ended.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.