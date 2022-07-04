Nayte Olukoya shows off his body in ‘Canadian tuxedo’

Nayte Olukoya flaunts his abs and tattoos. Pic credit: ABC

Nayte Olukoya has been in the spotlight a lot lately during and after his break-up with Michelle Young, as people try to figure out just what went wrong between the two.

While Michelle went off with her close girlfriends on a getaway to Iceland, Nayte stayed put and has been on social media convincing fans he never cheated on Michelle, and that was not why they broke up.

As fans continue to speculate what did, in fact, happen between the fan-favorite duo, no new details have come out yet.

However, Nayte has posted some model-like photos in his Canadian tuxedo, and alums and fans were loving it.

Nayte Olukoya posts in his Canadian tuxedo

Nayte Olukoya took to his Instagram page and posted three photos of himself in denim on denim.

However, he left that long-sleeve, button-down denim shirt unbuttoned so that viewers could take note of his washboard abs and tattoos.

As the three photos progress, Nayte’s shirt reveals more and more of his muscular stature, as he looks seductively at the camera.

In his fourth photo, Nayte explains just what a Canadian tuxedo is. It states, “a denim jacket worn with a pair of jeans.” The second half states, “The term reportedly originated in 1951 after Bing Crosby was refused entry to a hotel in Vancouver, British Columbia, because he was wearing a denim top and denim bottoms.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Nayte then captioned his post and photos by saying, “cndntxdo” complete with a jeans emoji and Canadian flag emoji.

Bachelor alums and fans react

Clayton Echard, who is now with his season winner, Susie Evans, after a great deal of drama and controversy, commented first as he exclaimed, “Too fresh!!”

Rodney Mathews, also from Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette, and the musician, K.Starr, both gave Nayte fire flame emojis in the response section, while a The Bachelor fan account declared, “Love it.”

Pic credit: @kingbabatunde/Instagram

Other people were huge fans of the denim on denim look, especially on Nayte, as they wrote, “The Denim tho (two fire flame emojis),” and “This is clean!! (fire flame emoji).”

One guy even claimed, “I understood the caption as soon as I saw the outfit,” while another joked, “@justintimberlake this you?”

Pic credit: @kingbabatunde/Instagram

While Nayte is still probably going through a lot of emotions from his public break-up with Michelle and has talked about how hard and unsettling it all has been, fans are loving the shirtless Nayte photos and are happy to see him moving forward.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.