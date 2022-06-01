Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya address the pressure of being in the public eye

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya discuss pressures related to the show. Pic credit: ABC

Nayte Olukoya and Michelle Young met and fell in love on Season 18 of The Bachelorette, where Michelle starred in the leading role.

The twosome left the show engaged and have been together ever since, despite doing the long-distance thing with Michelle still in Minnesota and Nayte in Texas.

However, now that Michelle has just come out and said that she will be leaving her job as a teacher, maybe the duo will be moving in together?

Michelle and Nayte joined the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast this week and talked about their relationship and the pressures associated with being in the public eye.

What did Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya reveal on the podcast?

As one of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast co-hosts, Michelle was joined by her fiancé, Nayte, on the most recent episode.

When asked about the pressures and how they handle rumors being made online, Nayte answered first.

He said, “The pressure sucks. But for me and you, we talk it through. At the same time, this was your second time around. At the beginning, I really felt the pressure. How I was dealing with things six months ago compared to how I deal with things now is night and day. The pressures of six months ago were nuts.”

He went on to talk about examples, like if he is in a picture with a girl, he knows that girl is just a buddy’s significant other or a friend of a friend, despite what the public might go out and say.

Nayte then declared, “So the pressures of people talking about every move you make, now I just think it’s funny, and I don’t really read too deep into it. But if we had this conversation six months ago, I would say it’s nuts.”

His response to the pressure would be to call and talk to or vent to Michelle, his mom, or his best friend, Rodney Matthews. Nayte was also thankful that Michelle had been through the process before when she was runner-up in Matt James’ season of The Bachelor; therefore, she kind of knew what to expect and had already had a run-through of the spotlight.

Michelle’s recent response to rumors getting started

Because Michelle has now been through this journey twice, she doesn’t typically get rattled or bothered by rumors or gossip made online. However, there was something that happened this week that she felt the need to address.

When someone had posted a video of her without her consent, saying she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring and starting rumors she and Nayte were broken up, Michelle decided to make a video.

She relayed that she and Nayte were as happy as ever, and her friend had just been trying on her engagement ring, admiring it.

Now that Michelle has decided to take a step back from teaching, Bachelor Nation fans are hoping to see the couple take the next step forward together. For the full podcast episode with Michelle and Nayte on the Bachelor Happy Hour, click here.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.