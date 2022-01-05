Michelle Young and 2 special guests paid a surprise visit to Clayton Echard at The Bachelor mansion

Michelle Young brings two familiar faces to give Clayton Echard advice. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor Season 26 premiere featured lots of connections and rejections for leading man Clayton Echard. The episode was so jam-packed that one special scene didn’t make the cut.

The Bachelor has now shared an unaired scene that features Clayton Echard getting advice from his ex and former Bachelorette Michelle Young before his big night, and Michelle even brought two special guests along with her.

Clayton Echard reunites with Michelle Young and 2 special guests

In the sweet deleted scene, Clayton pulls up to The Bachelor mansion and marvels about his love journey starting.

As Clayton stands by the pool, Michelle Young approaches and leaves Clayton speechless by her surprise visit. The two sit on the couch and Michelle asks how he’s feeling as she can tell he’s nervous.

Clayton admits to being excited and nervous in the hours leading up to meeting the women for the first time.

Michelle reminds him to breathe and flaunts the Neil Lane ring she got from fiance Nayte Olukoya as she assures him that the process does work.

Michelle also reminded him he has a solid support system that includes his family and herself. Michelle then revealed there’s two more people in his support system who wanted to come and check in on him and make sure he’s doing well.

Michelle revealed, “I actually didn’t come here by myself” and Kelsey and Luke, two children from his group date on The Bachelorette Season 18 showed up and embraced Clayton.

The Bachelorette viewers will recall a group date where Michelle had the men hang out with some children and whoever the children liked best would get a one-on-one. In one of the rare moments where Clayton got screen time during the season, he captured the hearts of the kids with his fort-making ability and they chose him to go on the one-on-one date where he was eventually sent home.

Kelsey and Luke give Clayton advice before his debut as the Bachelor

Kelsey and Luke clearly grew fond of Clayton after that group date and they made an appearance at The Bachelor mansion to give Clayton some adorable advice.

Kelsey told Clayton she knew he’d be The Bachelor and when asked to give advice, Kelsey warned him if the women “don’t like dogs then definitely send them home. Or you could help them like dogs better.”

Luke chimed in saying, “I agree with Kelsey and I don’t really have any other advice.”

Clayton then asked the kids, “Should I kiss one of the girls or not on the first night?”

Both Kelsey and Luke were in agreement that he shouldn’t kiss the women on the first night but clearly, Clayton didn’t take their advice and kissed a record total of 5 women during the premiere.

Clayton also asked what he should do if he falls in love with two women at the same time. Kelsey reminded him he can’t marry two women, but Luke seemed to think it was a possibility that he could.

All and all, Kelsey said she wants Clayton to find a woman who is here for him, and Clayton expressed feeling that the kids and Michelle were his good luck charm.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.