Micah Plath’s girlfriend hides face as she films Welcome to Plathville

Welcome to Plathville is back for Season 6, and the Plaths are in different life positions than in Season 5.

Viewers have watched relationships develop and fail, with Ethan and Olivia Plath’s divorce being a hot topic.

Kim and Barry Plath’s separation also took center stage, with the children feeling awkward about their mom moving on.

After leaving the sheltered life he had led behind, Micah Plath turned into a ladies’ man.

And now, he has a girlfriend with whom he lives.

However, there are questions regarding his love life, mainly because his girlfriend refuses to be on camera.

Micah Plath’s girlfriend keeps face hidden while he films

When Season 6 debuted, Micah Plath revealed he was in a relationship with someone. She has chosen to remain off-camera, and when she briefly appeared, her face was hidden.

With Episode 3 airing, several questions remain about Micah’s girlfriend and why she wants to be present for filming but not reveal who she is.

Interestingly, she is also keeping her identity on social media a secret. Micah recently shared photos of the couple, and in one image, she was hiding behind her fingers, though it gave followers a glance at her. The second photo was of the couple with emojis covering their identities.

Viewers took to Reddit to discuss Micah’s girlfriend’s intentions and dedication to keeping her identity a secret.

Micah Plath’s girlfriend has Welcome to Plathville viewers thinking she favors Moriah and Olivia Plath

After Micah Plath shared his latest photos, viewers expressed concern that his girlfriend resembled some of the women in his family.

One Redditor wrote, “You can tell she just looks way too much like his female family members lol. Bizarre.”

Another mentioned they thought it was Moriah Plath, and someone else joked they were waiting for the hidden girlfriend to be Olivia Plath.

Pic credit: u/No-Beginning2818/Reddit

In the previews for upcoming episodes, it was teased that his girlfriend may decide to show her face on camera.

The confessionals and angles used to protect her privacy have been unique because reality TV stars typically show every aspect of their lives or don’t at all. There doesn’t seem to be an in-between, except in Micah’s case.

It will be interesting to see where Season 6 takes his relationship, though based on recent photos shared, it appears the two are still together.

Welcome to Plathville airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on TLC.