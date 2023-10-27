Ethan and Olivia Plath announce split — What does this mean for Welcome to Plathville?

In a move literally everyone saw coming, Ethan and Olivia Plath have officially announced they split.

Speculation about their marriage has been happening for months as the two seemingly stopped sharing moments together on social media after their European adventure.

As this season of Welcome to Plathville airs, it’s become evident that the two were headed in different directions. Olivia is working on deconstructing, and Ethan is still very much the same as he’s always been.

Their split was likely announced because the coming episodes of Welcome to Plathville will address their split, as the confessionals have seemed very tense. Olivia appears to know where she stands with things, while Ethna isn’t willing to see her side of things and often questions her line of thinking.

Ethan and Olivia both put out statements on social media, and it seems that Olivia may have been the one who initiated the end of things.

But with their marriage over, what will happen to the show?

Ethan and Olivia Plath released statements confirming their split

Since Season 1 of Welcome to Plathville, Ethan and Olivia Plath have been working through issues in their marriage.

She had issues with his parents, which later morphed into problems with his siblings. Ethan has always wanted peace, and it was evident that the divide between his family and his wife was weighing on him.

Olivia began, “Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

The Welcome to Plathville star explained that they fell in love as children and are going their separate ways as adults. They were married at 18, and at 25, things are much different.

Ethan’s statement was a little less detailed.

He said, in part, “Olivia and I parted ways. It just didn’t work between us, but Lord knows we both gave it all we had.”

What will happen to Welcome to Plathville?

While the split between Ethan and Olivia Plath may affect Welcome to Plathville, it likely won’t end it.

Moriah and Micah Plath are popular, and continuing to follow their journeys would be beneficial.

There’s also Kim Plath and her new dating life while her estranged husband, Barry Plath, continues to get jacked in the gym.

Seeing Ethan and Olivia move on would be lovely, but we suspect Olivia will exit the reality TV world for something else. There’s been speculation about a podcast for the Plath wife, especially with everything happening to expose the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP).

This likely won’t be the last we see of Olivia Plath.

Welcome to Plathville airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on TLC.