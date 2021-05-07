Meri Brown to Sister Wives fans: ‘Make yourself important, say no when you need to’

Meri Brown shared an encouraging post with her followers about self-importance, resting, and recharging. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Meri Brown had an encouraging message to share with her followers about self-importance, rest, and recharging.

Meri is known for posting inspirational messages that are often cryptic, and doesn’t often specifically address her struggles, especially the ones involving her estranged marriage to husband, Kody.

Meri shared an outdoor pic with her daughter’s dogs and a message of encouragement

In her latest post, Meri shared a pic of herself sitting on the grass, showing only from her legs to her feet, with her daughter Mariah’s dogs, who often stay with Meri.

Her message to her 529k followers read, “Taking the time to rest and recharge is SO important! If you know me, you know I go go go, do do do. The past year or so, I’ve really tried to focus more on taking time to recharge. And it’s HARD!”

“I’ve always been the type to get all the work done, and THEN I can play. And yet, what do they say, you need to fill the tank because you can’t run on empty, you need to sharpen the blade because a dull knife doesn’t work too well, you get the idea.”

Meri urged her followers not to let people ‘push’ them, and to ‘rest, recharge, and breathe’

“Also, don’t worry, the work will always be there waiting. Create your safe space around yourself. Create boundaries and don’t let people push you to do things on their timeline, do them on your own.”

“You know your capacity, honor it, and honor yourself. Do what you can when you can, and when you can’t, that’s ok. Make yourself important to yourself. Say no when you need to. Say later when you need to. Rest. Recharge. Breathe.”

The 50-year-old mom of one also shared a couple of inspirational quotes on her Instagram stories

The first quote read, “People will throw stones at you. Don’t throw them back. Collect them all and build an empire.”

The second quote Meri shared said, “The answers you seek never come when the mind is busy, they come when the mind is still.”

Meri shared more cryptic, inspirational messages on her IG stories. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

The TLC personality has stayed out of the public eye and has been a bit quiet on social media lately, particularly since the death of her mother, Bonnie.

Most of Meri’s interaction online has been holding her Fridays with Friends, where she goes live on Instagram with her BFF, Jenn, and they talk with fans about various topics and respond to questions and comments.

Meri has made a gradual return to social media since taking a hiatus after her mother’s death

Meri recently sent a series of messages, seemingly directed at Kody, last month, and it appeared she was demanding an apology from him. One of her quotes read, “We have to be willing to apologize and be accountable to it,” that seemed to be aimed at the Brown family patriarch.

Meri has also struggled with losing her mother and shared a touching tribute to Bonnie one month after her death. Taking her mom’s advice, Meri also shared that she doesn’t give flowers to those who have lost a loved one but rather a plant so that they can live on in someone’s memory.

Since the end of this season of Sister Wives, fans are curious whether Meri has remained in Flagstaff with the rest of the family or if she’ll relocate to Utah to tend to her bed and breakfast and be closer to her only daughter, Mariah — only time will tell.

Seeking Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.