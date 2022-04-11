Meri Brown defends herself against Sister Wives fans who say Kody Brown ‘mentally abused’ her

Meri Brown found herself on the defensive against comments made about how Kody treats her. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Meri Brown recently shared a message about “unapologetically” being herself but was met with remarks from Sister Wives fans who criticized her marriage to Kody Brown.

As Sister Wives viewers are well aware, Meri’s marriage to Kody Brown has been on the rocks for years, and recently their estrangement has intensified.

On more than one occasion, Sister Wives fans have urged Meri to leave Kody and find happiness in a relationship where she’s given the love, affection, and attention she deserves.

However, Meri has put her foot down and made it clear that she isn’t going anywhere.

Meri Brown shares her calling, ‘job here on Earth’

In an Instagram post Meri shared on Monday morning, she talked about all of the roles she’s meant to fill in her life. With a chin-in-her-hand selfie, Meri shared her inspirational message with her 742k followers.

“I was called to love, not to hate. I was called to accept, not to condemn. I was called to be confident, not to fear. I was called to serve, not to neglect. I’m here to love, to learn, to serve, to impact others in a positive way,” Meri opened her caption.

The 51-year-old LuLaRoe ambassador continued, “I am not here to judge, to correct, to hold accountable, anyone but myself. I’m here to be a safe place, to have an open mind, heart, and home, and to make others feel loved and cared about.”

“I am here to laugh, to enjoy life, and live it to it’s fullest. I fiercely love and protect those in my inner circle, and that circle is far reaching,” Meri added. “My calling, my job here on this earth, is to live a life of passion, of confidence, of authenticity, true to who I am, and true to who God made me to be. I am unapologetically me. 💙💙💙”

Meri received many well wishes and support from friends and followers in the comments section. She also received some comments from Sister Wives fans who felt it was their place to give Meri their opinion on her marriage to Kody.

Meri claps back at Sister Wives fans who say Kody mistreats her

Meri deflected a comment from one of her followers who insinuated her estranged husband, Kody, mentally abuses her.

Referencing Meri’s caption about what she has been called to do, the commenter wrote, “But, you’re not called here to be mentally abused.”

“I don’t recall saying anything or feeling anything about that,” Meri replied. “If you’re projecting, I’ll pray for you 🙏”

Another one of Meri’s followers took the comments to let Meri know they felt there wasn’t much for her in her current plural marriage.

“There is not much here for you though,” the commenter told Meri. “It is about everyone else but you, except the confidence part.”

Again, Meri didn’t get specific in her reply but responded, “I don’t understand what you’re implying. I’m glad I feel what I feel, and shared it.”

Despite Sister Wives fans trying to help Meri see that she could be happier without Kody, she’s made it clear that she will stick by his side, regardless.

When asked by the Sister Wives Tell All host Sukanya Krishnan why she stays in the marriage, Meri shared, “Because I love [Kody].”

“I just feel peace when I think about staying in the family because that’s what I want,” Meri added. “That’s what I know is right for me.”

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.