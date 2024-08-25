Melissa Gorga’s mom Donna Marco dragged for shady comment about Teresa Giudice

Melissa Gorga’s mom has found herself in hot water with the Trehuggers after she left a shady comment on a social media post.

Donna Marco is getting dragged online and called out for starting drama with her daughter’s biggest nemesis, Teresa Giudice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has not responded to Donna’s comment, which by the way, she has since deleted.

However, she wasn’t quick enough as someone had already taken a screenshot and reposted it online.

Donna was in the mood to get messy, accusing Teresa of copying her brother during a recent outing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Melissa’s mom is no doubt regretting that comment as the Trestumps are showing her no mercy as they blast her online.

Melissa Gorga’s mom Donna Marco accuses Teresa Giudice of ‘copying’ her brother

Things got messy on social media after a video of Teresa was posted on Instagram by @rhonjaddict.

The clip showed the OG partying with fans and pouring tequila down someone’s throat while standing behind the bar.

Donna Marco jumped into the comment section and wrote, “Copy whatever your brother does.”

The 75-year-old later deleted her shady remark, but it was too late.

@rhonj_facts_vs_lies shared a screenshot online and wrote, “Oh my goodness!! Not granny Marco commenting under a Teresa post. This right here is the reason you were not invited to the wedding @donnamarco!!!”

It seems Melissa’s mom was referencing a similar scenario that played out in Season 14 during an event at the Gorga’s Jersey Shorehouse.

Joe was celebrating his birthday, and in one scene, he poured tequila down the throat of Frank Catania’s fiance, Brittany Mattessich.

Donna was in the scene as well, as she came into view as Brittany struggled to swallow alcohol, telling her to “spit it out.”

RHONJ viewers drag Donna Marco on Instagram

Donna’s comment is causing a stir online as people continue to clap back in the comment section of the original post.

“Donna Marco is very bitter bc she already knows Melissa is fired and Donna won’t get the opportunity to show the world her alcohol and pill issue anymore…” wrote a RHONJ viewer.

@donnamarco I’m sure you have better things to do then obsess over Teresa, @bravoandy this is where the toxicity is coming from…” added someone else.

One commenter claimed, “Teresa mother wouldn’t ever comment on a post! How vile for Donna marco to!! Obviously Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree! Her and her daughters are witches.”

Another added, “@donnamarco the ultimate trashbag! Drunk and drug addict 😵‍💫.”

Pic credit: @rhonjaddict/Instagram

Check out the clip below from Joe Gorga’s birthday party that sparked Donna Marco’s comment.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.