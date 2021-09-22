Melissa Gorga supports Teresa Giudice’s relationship, confirms she is moving in with Luis Ruelas

Melissa Gorga says Teresa Giudice and luis Ruelas are in a love bubble. Pic credit:Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga is in full support of sister-in-law Teresa Guidice and her new boyfriend Luis Ruelas. The OG has been hot and heavy with her beau who she debuted on the show last season and now they’re about to take a very big step in their relationship by moving in together.

We already know that Teresa’s four girls approve of Luis and it seems even her ex-husband Joe Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga approve of Luis as well. In fact, Joe Gorga was so excited about his sister’s new boyfriend that he spilled the beans and told the group about Luis despite Teresa swearing him to secrecy.

These days the couple is hot and heavy on social media and they are ready to take the next step.

Melissa Gorga confirms Teresa Giudice is moving in with Luis Ruelas

Melissa Gorga recently dished to MSN about her Real Housewives of New Jersey castmate and sister-in-law when they caught up with her at New York Fashion Week.

The Envy store owner is also looking for new pieces for her boutique so she checked out all the new fashion to bring back to Jersey. However Melissa didn’t just talk about fashion during her chat with the media outlet, she also spilled a little tea about Luis and Teresa’s relationship.

“Yes, Yes I support her and Luis,” said Melissa. “She is in a love bubble. I call it a love bubble, she calls it a love bubble so yes I support the whole Teresa/Luis relationship. They’re both so happy so good for them.”

The reporter also mentioned recent news that Luis and Teresa are planning to move in together and Melissa seemingly confirmed that.

“Yes, yeah,” she responded.

Melissa Gorga talks new season of RHONJ

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also shared a bit of tea about the upcoming season of the show. All the women from last season will return but there will be some new faces in the mix.

Bravo casting producer Heather Mundy posted several casting calls for Jersey Housewives earlier this year. So it will be interesting to see who made the cut and how they mesh with the current cast,

During her chat with the media outlet, Melissa confirmed that viewers will meet some new faces when Season 12 premieres.

“You might meet some new faces which is really exciting for us,” confessed Melissa, who also admitted that the season “just wrapped.”

As for what we can expect, we know some big surprises are ahead, but Melissa teased “A lot of twists and turns…I think this season tops the other one,” she said.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.