Melissa Gorga shows off gorgeous new home after being mocked over previous design

Melissa Gorga was mocked mercilessly when she debuted her fancy new mansion late last year.

So The Real Housewives of New Jersey star went back to the drawing board and revamped the structure, and now it would be hard to say that the house is anything less than stunning.

Melissa showed off the finished product on social media and expressed relief that the large family home was finally completed.

The mom of three and her family moved into the then-all-white house in November of 2022, and she quickly took to social media to show off the design.

She shared some of the interior details as well, but Melissa’s excitement was quickly dampened as the critics started to weigh in.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Soon enough, the pressure got to Melissa, and she went back and made some major design changes.

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga shows off the new designs on her stunning home

The RHONJ star has a message for the critics, and she didn’t need words to prove who had the last laugh. All Melissa had to do was post photos of the stunning black and white home, and that was enough to silence the haters.

The snap showed all the improvements that have been made to the Jersey home including an extension to the once tiny porch. They also added a large section above the porch which once looked like a plain rectangle structure.

The house also now has matte black finishes and lovely bricks along the front, and the triangle-shaped structures that were at the top have been removed.

Melissa shared the photos with her 2.8 million Instagram followers and wrote, “Finally finished 🖤 I’m so happy I found Dan & @planarchitecture so that when we could FINALLY resubmit our plans after all the COVID chaos that my true vision for this house could come to life… “

She also had a message for her husband Joe Gorga and added, “@joeygorga I know you wanted to kill me but I’m so grateful for you to make this happen so soon after moving in 🖤 #rhonj 📸 @mtcphotography.”

Melissa Gorga blames COVID for previous home design

During the first part of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion, Andy Cohen asked Melissa about redoing her home due to the online bullies.

“People were, like, coming after your design,” said the Bravo executive.

Melissa noted that they were still doing work on the exterior and blamed COVID for not getting the design she actually wanted as they had to rush and move into the new home.

However, the Envy by MG founder also had a message for the critics at the reunion.

“First of all, I’m the one that has to live there. So I don’t care what anybody says,” she exclaimed.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.