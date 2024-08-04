Melissa Gorga reveals in finale teaser that Luis Ruelas’ niece warned her about him: ‘Be very afraid’

Luis Ruelas has never been a fan favorite among The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast, and especially not among TV viewers.

However, it seems he’s not exactly a hit with his family either because they’re warning people to be “very afraid” of him.

Just ask Melissa Gorga, who spilled the tea in the Season 14 finale during a conversation with castmate Danielle Cabral.

Luis is once again a topic of conversation after his wife, Teresa Giudice, called a meeting to share a bombshell about Margaret Josephs’s involvement in Luis Ruelas’s court case against his ex.

The big revelation was that Margaret contacted his ex for information about the NJ business.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, according to Melissa, people didn’t have to reach out to anyone in Luis’s life because they were more than eager to talk about him, and the people who knew him best had nothing nice to say.

Melissa Gorga was warned by Luis Ruelas’s niece to ‘be very afraid’ of him

In a sneak peek of Episode 13, Melissa has a conversation with Danielle after getting the lowdown about what transpired during the meeting at Teresa’s home.

However, when Danielle tells Melissa about the claims that Luis’s ex was using Margaret to put out information about Luis, the brunette beauty calls it nonsense.

“This woman was reaching out to all of us,” Melissa informs Danielle.

She then shares more in her confessional, adding, “Luis’s ex, and not just Luis’s ex, Luis’s anybody who was in his life has sent DMs, emails, certified letters — hell I went to a restaurant down the shore and his niece walked up to me.”

Melissa continues, “She was like, ‘Hi, I’m Luis’s niece from his first wife, and I just wanna tell you to be very afraid.'”

RHONJ fans slam Melissa Gorga for spreading gossip

After the teaser was posted by @bravohousewives on Instagram, RHONJ viewers trashed Melissa in the comments.

“Melissa find a hobby my gosh. Your obsession with teresa has run stale!” exclaimed one viewer.

“Now we know who has been spreading rumors Melissa,” added another.

One commenter stated, “I don’t believe anything coming from Melissa. Her bitterness is ‘on display.'”

Pic credit: @bravohousewives/Instagram

Someone said, “These grown @$& women are so obsessed with Teresa 🤦🏽‍♀️ they got nothing else going on 😩🫠 what’s their storyline again? 👸🏻😤🤌🏽.”

Another added, “I thought Melissa swore up and down she wasn’t going to speak of Teresa or Louis?”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.