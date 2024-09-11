Melissa Gorga mocked over hefty ticket price for meet & greet: ‘Who would pay for this?’

Melissa Gorga has some free time now that The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on a lengthy hiatus.

The 45-year-old doesn’t know if her contract will be renewed for Season 15, so she’s making the most of the opportunities still coming her way.

Melissa is planning a meet-and-greet event, which she recently promoted to her 2.9 million followers.

However, the brunette beauty is getting called out for the hefty price tag attached to the event.

The upcoming meet-and-greet will have a Limoncello theme, the same as the housewarming party Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, organized in Season 14 of RHONJ.

The October event featuring Melissa will show attendees how to make the popular Italian liqueur while they rub shoulders with the Jersey Housewife.

Melissa Gorga is booked and busy amid RHONJ hiatus

Melissa has an event coming up and she posted the exciting news on Instagram along with the poster with details of what to expect.

“Ciao Long Island!!! It’s time to Limoncello like a housewife 🍋 excited to team up with @livenation!” wrote the RHONJ star, who noted that the event is scheduled for October 10th.

“Grab your bestie, it’s time to get zesty! Loved our housewarming? We’re now bringing the limoncello making experience to YOU…minus the drama 😂🍋,” she added.

The flyer posted online showed the $180.50 ticket price plus taxes and fees to be added at checkout.

Ticket holders will get to meet the brunette beauty, learn the art of making Limoncello, plus get a limoncello-making kit to take home.

The hefty price tag also includes entertainment and games and attendees will be able to buy merch from Melissa’s Jersey store Envy by MG.

Melissa gets called out for her expensive meet & greet event

After promoting the event on Instagram, people took to the comments and while some were excited to see the RHONJ star, others called out the pricey ticket costs.

“Thats crazy…180+ to make lemoncello 🤣🤣,” an Instagram user laughingly exclaimed.

“Girl 180!? that is crazy,” exclaimed someone else.

One commenter wrote, “$180 for what you should get a picture a bottle and a shirt not just see her and she doesn’t even know the ingredients or how to make it im sure some licensed is teaching this so what’s the point.”

One of Melissa’s followers said, “Way too expensive!!! otherwise, I’d go.”

Another added, “180$$$$ WTF.”

“Who would pay for this 🤣🤣🤣” questioned someone else.

Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Would you pay $180 to mingle with Melissa Gorga? Sound off in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.