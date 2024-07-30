Melissa Gorga gets savage on WWHL, calls out ‘moron’ Teresa Giudice and ‘traitor’ Jackie Goldschneider

Melissa Gorga recently warned that she was done playing nice and The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is staying true to her word.

She was a recent guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and it was no holes barred for the brunette beauty.

Melissa called out several of her castmates including former friend Jackie Goldschneider, whom she dubbed a “traitor.”

She also had some words for sister-in-law Teresa Giudice calling her and her lawyer James Leonard morons after their attorney-led meeting flopped in the latest episode.

Melissa also dragged her long-time nemesis Jennifer Aydin, calling her an “a**hole.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As for Dolores Catania, the 45-year-old shared a sentiment that many RHONJ fans have expressed over the years, pick a side and stop playing Switzerland!

Melissa Gorga goes savage on her RHONJ castmates during her WWHL appearance

The RHONJ star played a game called Remains of the Re-Who-Nion, which mimicked the Housewives reunion where host Andy would ask questions from viewers.

This time it was Melissa asking the questions as Andy threw out each cast member’s name.

For Jennifer Aydin, she asked, “Why are you such an a**hole?”

For Jackie, she wanted to know, “Why are you such a traitor?”

Andy also asked Melissa if she was surprised by Teresa’s revelation in a past episode that she was using Jackie to help take down Margaret Josephs.

“No, I wasn’t surprised, we all know that,” admitted the mom of three laughingly. “I’m surprised Jackie’s not more annoyed at actually seeing that.”

Melissa throws shade at ‘moron’ Teresa Giudice and her attorney James Leonard

As they got back to the game, Margaret’s name was thrown out after she stole the show in Episode 12 with a shady move that RHONJ viewers are calling iconic.

“She should have gotten two of those flower arrangements,” reasoned Melissa. “One for each moron that was in that room…the attorney and Teresa.”

Meanwhile, the Bravo star also had a question for her sister-in-law, asking, “Why do you blame everyone for your sorrows or your life.”

She also called out newbie The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.