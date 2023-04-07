Melissa Gorga dishes on ‘rough season’ and promises ‘a lot of answers’ as things play out

It’s already been an exhausting season for viewers of The Real Housewives of New Jersey who have been watching the drama between Teresa Giudice and Joe and Melissa Gorga.

So far, we’re halfway through season 13 with plenty more left to come, and Melissa recently teased that viewers will get a lot of answers in the end.

The Envy by MG founder dished about the show in a recent interview and shared what we can expect going forward.

“We’re almost halfway through… It is what it is this year. It’s a rough season, I feel like, just for obviously for the family and just like what’s going on,” said Melissa.

What’s going on is a decades-long feud that has left the RHONJ cast, and even viewers, divided and frustrated.

At this point, people just want an end to the Gorgas vs. the Giudices, and they’re hoping that one of them will be fired next year, so the storyline can finally be put to rest.

Melissa Gorga says there will be answers before Season 13 ends

Melissa was a guest on the Haute Topics podcast, and she dubbed Season 13 as a “transition season” due to the addition of three new cast members.

Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda were added as full-time Housewives, while Jenn Fessler joined in a friend capacity, and the newbies have been a refreshing addition to the show.

We’ll be seeing a lot more of them this season, and Melissa teased that we’ll get answers to some looming questions.

“As it goes on, I feel like there’s a lot of answers,” said the 44-year-old, who also said viewers can look forward to some fun moments as well.

“Ireland is so much fun, it’s so awesome to go there, and I absolutely love it,” said Melissa. “So I cannot wait for everyone to see us go to Ireland.”

What everyone is waiting to see, though, is another scene involving Melissa.

The Melissa Gorga rumor is set to play out on RHONJ

We won’t have to wait much longer to see the wedding drama unfold, and we get a better understanding of why Joe and Melissa skipped Teresa Giudice’s wedding.

Tensions were already at an all-time high between the Gorgas and Teresa, but a rumor regarding Melissa is what caused the Gorgas to draw a clear line in the sand.

In the mid-season trailer, we saw the moment when newbie Danielle Cabral told Melissa that someone allegedly caught her kissing another man in the back of a car.

Reportedly, Teresa had a role to play in that, but to what extent, we still don’t know. What we do know is that it was enough for Melissa and Joe to sit out Teresa’s wedding.

It was a major blow to Teresa since Joe is her only sibling, and their parents have already passed away. The trailer also showed Teresa in tears on her wedding day as she confirmed to her makeup artist that Joe was skipping the big event.

The question is, did he have a valid reason to do so? Let’s wait and see if we get those answers as the season plays out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.