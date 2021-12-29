Mel C removed one Dancing with the Stars judge from her Christmas card list

Mel C and Gleb on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Mel C of the Spice Girls joined Dancing with the Stars Season 30 and had some great performances.

However, she ended up being eliminated early when her fans didn’t support her through the voting process and she ended up in the Bottom 2, eliminated after the judge’s voting.

After her elimination, Mel admitted she was “gutted” by the way things ended.

Now, she has admitted to leaving one of the judges off her Christmas card list this year.

Mel C leaves Dancing with the Stars judge Len off her Christmas card list

When Mel C ended up in the Bottom Two, it came down to the judge’s votes on whether she stayed on the show or went home.

Mel C had a great performance during Grease Night, the week she ended up in the Bottom Two, with a judges score of 36. It was Olivia Jade and Mel C in the Bottom Two.

Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli voted for Mel C to save. Derek Hough voted for Olivia Jade.

With four judges and no unanimous decision, Len Goodman got his vote. Despite it being 2-1 for Mel C, Len voted for Olivia Jade and his vote breaks the 2-2 tiebreaker, so Mel C went home.

Sign up for our newsletter!

On her self-titled ITV chat show, Lorraine Kelly told Mel C that she was “brilliant” and that she was “robbed,” calling it “ridiculous.”

“I know,” Mel C said before joking that “Len Goodman is off my Christmas card list, and that goes without saying.”

“But you know what? It was an incredible experience,” she admitted. “And I feel dead lucky that I had the chance to go to America for three months. “And I’ve been here, like everyone, mostly working from home, getting to do, you know, the odd thing here and there.

“I went over there at a challenging time and it just felt like a gift. “And I got to do loads of really fun things over there, as well as Dancing With The Stars.”

Could Mel C do another dance competition?

There is a version of Dancing with the Stars in the U.K. titled Strictly Come Dancing that is even more popular.

Lorraine asked if Mel C would consider coming on that show.

“Well, I don’t know if I’d be allowed to now,” Mel C answered. “Do you think so? I don’t know. We need to check this out. I feel like I have got a bit of a head start. Do you know what I mean?”

Mel C finished in 11th place on Dancing with the Stars Season 30 with an average judge’s score of 31.3 (ninth place).

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The reality competition show should return in late 2022.