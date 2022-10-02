Meghan King documents cosmetic surgery journey

Meghan King went under the knife recently and is updating fans on her progress. Pic credit: @meghanking/Instagram

Former star of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Meghan King, made a name for herself during her three seasons on the show.

But even after she left the show after Season 12, she stayed in the public eye for good and not-so-good reasons.

Meghan went through a very public and tumultuous divorce with former MLB player Jim Edmonds, which played out over social media and was a very stormy time in her life.

She also got remarried to American political celebrity Cuffe Biden Owens in 2021, but the two quickly divorced after only two months.

But Meghan is a social media influencer in her own right and still carries a trail of loyal fans from her RHOC days. She is known for fashion and traveling influencing, but also always keeping it real about being a single mother and having a special needs child.

Meghan recently documented a new journey, plastic surgery, as she had a nose job and breast augmentation.

Meghan King said she wanted to still look like herself, but with a few upgrades

Last month, Meghan said she was back in the OC, staying with a friend and former OC Housewife Kelly Dodd, and her new husband, Rick Leventhal. She openly admitted she was there to have surgery done on her breasts, which she said had changed after giving birth and breast-feeding her three children; Aspen, 5, and twins Hart and Hayes, 3.

She also considered getting her nose changed and ended up deciding to go for it. Meghan posted many videos of meeting with her surgeon, Dr. Niccole, for a consultation, where she decided on her final look. She opted to get a small bump removed from her nose that she said had always bothered her.

Meghan showed footage of her one-week checkup and admitted she was shocked at how swollen her nose was and felt horrified about how it looked. “I wasn’t prepared for how much swelling there would be,” she said. “I had a vasovagal reaction. I puked. I was completely horrified.”

But only hours later, much of the swelling subsided, and she said she was “blown away” by the difference.

Meghan said she was thrilled with the new ‘enhanced version’ of herself

While she didn’t get into specifics on size, Meghan finally got the chest she had desired for ten years.

Dr. Niccole explained on camera the procedures he did on Meghan.

Before surgery, Meghan admitted in her video documentation posted to Instagram, “I don’t want my boobs to look so big that I look like I’m bigger than I am. I’m feeling sentimental, pensive.”

But as with all aspects of her life, Meghan will certainly keep fans updated on her healing process and how she is feeling about her new body.

