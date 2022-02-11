Maurissa Gunn says she’s putting ‘ME first’ as she gets motivated after Riley Christian split

Bachelor in Paradise star, Maurissa Gunn is feeling amazing following taking the time to heal from her split. Pic credit: @maurissagunn/Instagram

After weeks of speculation, the sad news broke in Bachelor Nation that Bachelor in Paradise couple Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian had officially called it quits.

While the journey to healing “hasn’t been easy” for The Bachelor contestant, after taking some time, Maurissa Gunn is feeling amazing and putting herself first.

Bachelor in Paradise alum Maurissa Gunn is putting ‘ME first’

Leaving little clues on the details surrounding her break-up from the 32-year-old attorney, the Montana native took to social media to share an update with her followers.

“I’m back baby, and feeling better than ever,” the former pageant queen captioned her gym post. “I know we’re already in the month of February, but this year I have decided to focus on ME and put ME first.”

The 25-year-old added, “Taking time to heal at my own pace was the best thing I could do.”

Clearly looking to put work in at the gym, Maurissa also thanked her support system for helping her through her broken engagement.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped me through,” she noted. “Huge s/o to @black.on_ for reminding me who the heck I was and believing in me to become the BEST version of myself. Let’s see what this year has to offer!”

What happened to Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian?

Making history in Bachelor Nation as the first Black couple to get engaged in Bachelor in Paradise, the pair officially announced their break-up shortly after the holidays.

“We have decided to go our separate ways. Never did we imagine this, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves,” Maurissa and Riley shared.

The statement continued, “We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this.”

While the joint message didn’t go into detail about the split, fellow Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 alum, Demi Burnett has spoken out saying that fans have the break-up “so wrong”.

As for Maurissa, she’s still looking forward to celebrating Valentine’s Day despite being newly single.

Detailing her plans with her Instagram followers, she shared, “Instead of being alone on Valentine’s Day we were going to go to Vegas for Super Bowl Sunday and have a little Galentine’s Day.”

Bachelor in Paradise is on hiatus on ABC.