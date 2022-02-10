Maurissa Gunn reveals her Valentine’s Day plans now that she’s newly single

Maurissa Gunn is excited to celebrate “Galentine’s Day.” Pic credit: ABC

Valentines Day is on the horizon, and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star Maurissa Gunn is looking forward to celebrating the holiday now that she’s newly single.

After devastating Bachelor Nation with the announcement of her split from Riley Christian, Maurissa Gunn is keeping her head high and still plans to live it up on Valentine’s Day.

Maurissa Gunn details her Galentine’s Day and Super Bowl weekend plans

Rocking a new hairstyle with bronde box braids, Maurissa Gunn took to her Instagram Stories to share with friends and followers about how she’ll be spending Valentine’s Day.

Maurissa told her followers that she and one of her girlfriends are going to Vegas for Super Bowl weekend to celebrate Galentine’s Day. This term describes celebrating the women in your life rather than a romantic relationship.

Maurissa shared, “Instead of being alone on Valentine’s Day we were going to go to Vegas for Super Bowl Sunday and have a little Galentine’s Day.”

Maurissa shared that they will be attending a nightclub where Wyclef Jean will perform, along with Sam Hunt. It certainly appears Mauirssa is in for a fun and eventful weekend.

Pic credit: @maurissagunn/Instagram

Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn remove all photos of one another

As Riley and Maurissa both move on with their lives, the pair has erased all evidence of their relationship from their Instagram pages, including photos from holidays they spent together in the past, such as Christmas.

Maurissa was the first to scrub her Instagram of photos that included Riley. For a while, she only kept one shot up of the couple from their first date on Bachelor in Paradise, but now even that photo has been taken down.

Riley took a while longer to get rid of his photos with Maurissa entirely, but once the split became public, Riley removed all images of Maurissa. Riley does, however, still have pictures up with Tayshia Adams from their time of The Bachelorette Season 16 and has been liking Tayshia’s recent tweets as well.

Riley and Maurissa’s joint statement didn’t specify what exactly led to their downfall, although Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 alumni have weighed in with their takes including Demi Burnett and Natasha Parker.

It’s unclear if there’s bad blood between Riley and Maurissa, as the pair has understandably chosen to handle their split more privately, and it remains to be seen if they will discuss the break up more publicly in the future.

Bachelor in Paradise is on hiatus on ABC.