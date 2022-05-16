Matt James reveals his best friend, Tyler Cameron, has a love-hate relationship with Rachael Kirkconnell

Matt James reveals his best friend and girlfriend have a love-hate relationship. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation is sometimes about who you know when you enter the franchise. For example, Tia Booth knew Raven Gates, Hannah Godwin and Hannah Ann Sluss were friends, and Matt James knew Tyler Cameron.

In fact, some have speculated that Matt James got on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette because of being friends with Tyler Cameron.

Then, when Matt went straight to being named The Bachelor without appearing on The Bachelorette due to the pandemic, Bachelor Nation was shocked that he was being named the lead without being on a franchise show before.

As past roommates and friends, Tyler and Matt have gone through a lot together, including Tyler’s heartbreak during Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette and Matt’s struggle with the controversy he went through with Rachael Kirkconnell and her past.

Now Matt is speaking out about his and Rachael’s relationship and how they got through their hardship and struggles. Not only has Matt revealed some stuff in his new book, First Impressions, but he has also been speaking out on some podcasts and television shows. Most recently, he was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

What did Matt James reveal on Andy Cohen’s talk show?

While on the show, Matt told viewers and Andy that his girlfriend, Rachael, and his best friend, Tyler, actually have a love-hate relationship.

When he said this, Rachael laughed from her spot in the audience. But what fans don’t know is if it was a real laugh or a sarcastic laugh …

However, because Matt didn’t elaborate or give more details after making that statement, it’s up to Bachelor Nation to infer what he meant by it.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

What has Tyler Cameron said about Rachael Kirkconnell in the past?

When it comes to Tyler, he had been quoted back in June of 2021 saying the following about Rachael: “She was awesome. She’s a beam of light. I really enjoyed hanging out with her, spending time with her. We had a good time.”

Talking back then about Matt and Rachael together, Tyler stated, “I think they’re great for each other. They seem like they’re spending a lot of time together, getting comfortable with each other, and they’ve come a long way. So if they’re happy, I’m happy.”

So, Bachelor Nation wants to know … Was Tyler just being nice back in June, or has something happened or changed since then that affected Tyler and Rachael’s relationship?

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.