Matt James is writing a tell-all about his time on The Bachelor — Here’s when it comes out

The Bachelor alum Matt James is telling it all in his upcoming book titled First Impressions.

Matt announced the big news on social media. He uploaded an Instagram video featuring his new book’s cover.

The cover features a photo of Matt posing in a black shirt in front of a teal book.

Under the title, First Impressions reads the description, “Off-Screen Conversations with a Bachelor on Race, Family, and Forgiveness.”

In the post’s caption, Matt iterated that it was “MY story, unedited,” hinting at the editing producers do on The Bachelor.

Additionally, Matt teased that there’s more to his story that viewers are going to be able to read about in his book.

He wrote, “Can’t wait to share more of my story with y’all, the whole truth.”

When is Matt James’ book coming out?

Matt also revealed when his tell-all book is set to be released.

While he didn’t list a particular date, he said the book will be available in May 2022.

The site for his book says that it releases on May 3, 2022.

However, those who want to make sure they get their hands on a copy the second it releases can pre-order it in advance.

Fans can place a pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million and Indiebound.

What to expect from Matt James’ book

Matt seemingly won’t disappoint when it comes to dishing on his time on The Bachelor.

“On the show, Matt could only go so far in sharing his own story with America,” the book’s official description reads. “In First Impressions, Matt shares his views on controversial topics like race and opportunity that defined his season on The Bachelor. Matt lives at the intersection of these important issues and shares the wisdom his experience has granted him.”

Viewers will remember that Matt James’ season of The Bachelor ignited the racism controversy within the franchise.

His now-girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell was exposed for racially insensitive social media activity. Chris Harrison departed from the franchise after attempting to defend Rachael while Matt James broke up with her ahead of the After the Final Rose special.

Rachael attempted to apologize for her past behavior but Matt seemingly couldn’t accept it at the time. However, fans can’t help but wonder if there was more to the story, especially since Matt was spotted with his arms around Rachael off-stage.

It seems that First Impressions will go beyond Matt’s time on The Bachelor.

It will also focus on his upbringing and the way it has impacted him. Matt discusses his mother who raised him alone, his father who abandoned him and his brother who was there for it all.

In order to find out more, viewers can read the book in May 2022.

The Bachelor returns to ABC on January 3, 2022, at 8/7c.