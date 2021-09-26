Matt James calls Rachael Kirkconnell his emergency contact and professes his love for her

Matt James wishes Rachael Kirkconnell a happy birthday. Pic credit: ABC

Matt James feels proud to call Rachael Kirkconnell both his girlfriend and his emergency contact and he made that clear in his post wishing Rachael a happy birthday.

To celebrate Rachael recently turning 25, Matt James shared a post with various photos of Rachael along with a caption where he professed his love to The Bachelor winner.

Matt James calls Rachael Kirkconnell his emergency contact

Rachael’s birthday is September 26th, 1996, and this year she gets to celebrate with her current Dancing With The Stars boyfriend, Matt James.

Despite racially insensitive scandals causing a very brief split between the couple, Matt and Rachael’s relationship appears to still be going strong and growing in love since reconciling.

Matt wished Rachael a happy birthday with his post that captured the many sides of their relationship including their humor and spirituality.

Matt began his caption with a scripture which is fitting, especially since Matt’s prayer moved Rachael to tears during night one of The Bachelor and spirituality is one of the first commonalities the two bonded over.

The scripture from Deuteronomy 31:6 read “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you,”

Matt’s caption then revealed that Rachael is his go-to contact in case of emergency, stating “Happy Birthday to my emergency contact @rachaelkirkconnell”

Matt expresses his love for Rachael

On The Bachelor, Matt wasn’t shy in using the l-word with Rachael and it seems he’s only grown more comfortable doing so.

Matt concluded the post by telling Rachael, “I love you”.

It seems there’s a lot that Matt loves about Rachael and he appears to have chosen photos for his post that capture the many aspects he loves about his girlfriend, along with the moments they’ve shared since entering this relationship.

The first photo shows Matt looking adoringly at Rachael while she speaks in a microphone during one of the group dates on The Bachelor. In other photos, Rachael poses with Matt, a white cat, ice cream cones, and stands in front of a huge Mickey Mouse and Spiderman.

Matt also included a photo of him and Rachael in a kid’s classroom as well as a video of Rachael skateboarding in a swanky home. Lastly, Matt shared an adorable photo of Rachael as a young girl.

Matt and Rachael’s relationship has remained steady and perhaps the couple will celebrate many more birthdays together in the future.

