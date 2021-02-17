Mary Fitzgerald dishes on Chrishell Stause’s new relationship, says ‘I’ve never seen her happier’

Mary Fitgerald dishes on Chrishell Stause’s relationship. Pic credit:Netlfix

Fans of the hit Netflix series, Selling Sunset are eagerly awaiting news about Season 4, but so far a premiere date has not been revealed.

In the meantime, however, the gorgeous realtors are keeping fans very much entertained with their personal lives.

One love story that has been playing out in the media is the blossoming relationship between Chrishell Stause and pro dancer Keo Motsepe.

After a devastating breakup from ex Justin Hartley played out on the show, viewers were overjoyed to see the actress find love again.

Chrishell’s friend and co-star Mary Fitzgerald is also happy about the new romance.

And she just dished about Chrishell and Keo in a recent interview.

Mary Fitzgerald says she was nervous about Chrishell’s new romance

The Selling Sunset star had a recent interview with Entertainment Scoop and talks quickly turned to her castmate.

Mary expressed that her friendship with Chrishell has continued to strengthen since we last saw them on the show. .

“Chrishell and I are very very close. I think our relationship just keeps getting better and better and even more strong,” expressed Mary.

She continued,”She is such an incredible girl. Very very down to earth and trustworthy. I value that in a friend.”

We witnessed the very close relationship between the two women on the popular Netflix series.

And when Chrishell got the shocking news from then-husband Justin Hartley about wanting a divorce, Mary was the first person that Chrishell confided in.

The entire ordeal was painful to watch, but the 39-year-old supported her co-star through the breakup.

But how does Mary feel about Chrishell’s new beau?

Mary Fitzgerald says Chrishell Stause is happier than ever

During her chat with the media outlet, the Selling Sunset star gushed about Chrishell and her new beau.

And much like everyone else who witnessed the breakup of Chrishell’s marriage, she is overjoyed for her castmate.

“I couldn’t be happier for her and Keo” admitted Mary.

However, Mary also confessed to being very nervous when she first heard about her friend’s new relationship with the Dancing With the Stars pro.

“I was so nervous when she said she’s off the market, I was like ‘I haven’t even met this guy,’ commented the blond beauty.

“Cause she’s very private too, and so until she’s serious she’s not gonna come out with something. But he is so lovely, they are such a cute couple. I’ve never seen her happier,” added Mary.

Seasons 1-3 of Selling Sunset are currently available on Netflix .