Mary Cosby shuts down rumor she’s divorcing Robert Cosby ahead of RHOSLC Season 5: ‘Please don’t believe lies’

Mary Cosby would like your attention.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star is responding to speculation about her marriage to Robert Cosby ahead of the fifth season of the Bravo favorite.

It all started when rumors circulated across social media alleging cameras had picked back up on RHOSLC Season 5 despite filming having wrapped last month.

A rumor spread like wildfire across social media that Mary was preparing to divorce her husband, Robert Cosby Sr.

It’s not uncommon for Bravo reality series to pick back up filming if any major life events happen before the next season airing.

Vanderpump Rules filmed a whole new episode in the aftermath of Scandoval.

Mary Cosby has a message about the rumors

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills resumed filming last year to capture the fallout of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s separation.

Bravo has yet to confirm if Mary is reclaiming her snowflake to appear as a full-time cast member again, but it sure seems it will be the case.

She was spotted filming events earlier this year, so bringing her back after a scene-stealing friend of role last season seems like a foregone conclusion.

Initially, Mary was super private in the reality series, but Season 4 showed a different side to her.

She still had a sharp tongue that read her co-stars for filth, but there was a rare look into her home life.

It makes sense then that she would speak out about the rumors surrounding her personal life.

Please Don’t Believe Lies! Love you’ll! pic.twitter.com/XQwd56dZHI — Mary Cosby (@Mary_M_Cosby) July 26, 2024

Mary is set to star alongside Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, and Angie Katsanevas.

Three new ladies are in the mix: Britani Bateman, Meili Workman, and Bronwyn Newport.

It’s unclear if the new ladies will be friends of the housewives or will snag a full-time contract, but we shouldn’t be waiting too long for answers.

When will RHOSLC season 5 premiere?

RHOSLC typically premieres in September, so a premiere date and trailer should be on the horizon.

One of last year’s most talked about reality TV stars, Monica Garcia, was not asked back.

It seems that her affiliation with a troll account that bullied the cast for years was too much of a risk to bring her back.

There’s always the opportunity to return down the line, but for now, the series is heading in a different direction, and it will be interesting to see whether or not it’s successful.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus. Season 5 is expected to premiere in fall 2024. Stream Seasons 1-4 on Peacock.