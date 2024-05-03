Kyle Richards removes ‘Umansky’ from social media handle as Mauricio finally moves out

If you hoped for a reconciliation between Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky – here is some bad news.

In the words of Sutton Stracke, it’s officially time to “let the mouse go!” because Mauricio and Kyle are moving on.

The duo’s latest move is proof that they are never getting back together and it’s a sad realization for long-time The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans.

Kyle has made a major move on social media signaling the end of her marriage by removing the name Umansky from her profile.

Meanwhile, Mauricio is making some major changes as well. Reports claim he has officially moved out of the marital home he continued to share with Kyle and their kids even after they decided to separate.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The Agency founder recently purchased a fancy Hollywood condo, kicking off his new life as a bachelor.

RHOBH star Kyle Richards removes ‘Umansky’ from her name

The RHOBH star made a major move on Instagram – removing Umansky from her name and leaving it as just Kyle Richards.

That seems to be a clear signal from the mom of four that her 27-year marriage to Mauricio is over for good.

Kyle interestingly hasn’t removed the “wife” title from her bio.

It still reads, “Mom, wife, actor, author, producer, animal lover, a RHOBH, CAA.”

Kyle Richards removes her marital name. Pic credit: @kyleichards18/Instagram

Mauricio Umansky buys a new condo and moves out of his marital home

Kyle is not the only one making big changes, Mauricio is also moving on and starting a new life as a single man.

Us Weekly reports that he’s been out of the marital home for quite some time after purchasing a new bachelor pad.

The 53-year-old snagged a luxury condo in a new West Hollywood development, rubbing shoulders with Matt Damon who also owns a unit in the building.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been living separately for the last few months and he’s been staying there,” revealed an insider. “They’ve both been traveling a lot recently, so it’s working out where they don’t stay under one roof.”

While Kyle and Mauricio have made these major changes in their lives they still need to do one thing.

The exes have yet to file for divorce, and according to a source for the media outlet, it may not happen anytime soon.

It’s “not an option they are exploring” the insider claimed. “They both agreed it’s too messy financially as Kyle has a huge stake in The Agency.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.