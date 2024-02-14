Kyle Richards is getting real about her marriage to Mauricio Umansky, as people continue to speculate what the estranged couple will do next.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars confirmed their separation in 2023, but are they ready to get divorced?

It’s a sad state of affairs for the duo who’ve been married for 28 years and have four kids.

During a recent interview, Kyle revealed how it all started to go downhill between her and Mauricio and whether she’s finally ready to call it quits for good.

It’s been a difficult season for the OG, whose marital issues have been the subject of conversation among the cast.

Kyle has gotten called out by her costars for not being transparent about her marriage as she traverses this new normal with Mauricio.

She might have been able to dodge some of the personal questions from the women, but admittedly she couldn’t escape the hot seat when they filmed the Season 13 reunion several days ago.

Now, Kyle is opening up even more about her marital woes.

Kyle Richards tells us where it all went wrong with her marriage

The RHOBH star had a sit-down with Entertainment Tonight, and as usual, her marriage was a hot topic.

When we first met Kyle and Mauricio in Season 1–over a decade ago–their marriage was something to be desired, but sadly things have taken an unfortunate turn for the couple.

“I was always very proud of the fact that we were able to grow together in all the years of our marriage,” admitted Kyle.

However, the 51-year-old said things with Mauricio “got to a point where he was so busy, and I’m working, and we weren’t necessarily growing together.”

“I think that’s when the problems that we had sort of put on the back burner started to bubble up again, so to speak” she confessed.

The mom of four has yet to explain what those “things” are, but we’re hoping she delved into more specifics at the reunion.

Is RHOBH star Kyle Richards ready to divorce Mauricio Umansky?

Meanwhile, Kyle and Mauricio are still living under the same roof despite their separation–which by the way, means they can see other people.

“We are free to do what we want,” admitted the RHOBH star.

However, they can’t go on like that forever, so when will it be time to pull the plug and get the divorce ball rolling?

“Well, I guess it would be when we can no longer do what we’re doing right now,” reasoned Kyle. “I don’t know how sustainable living under the same roof as friends and family can last. I don’t know how that can last.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.