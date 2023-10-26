Kyle Richards reveals she initiated separation from Mauricio Umansky as he moves on

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 premiere night dropped plenty of piping hot tea.

Kyle Richards and her good friend, Teddi Mellencamp, appeared on Watch What Happens Live following the RHOBH premiere.

Andy Cohen wasted no time getting into the nitty gritty with Kyle over what is happening with Mauricio Umansky and where the couple stands in the present.

But first, the RHOBH star wanted to clear up one major thing. Despite the speculation that she and Mau separated to drum up ratings, that is not true. Their split is very real.

No one had Kyle and Mau separating on their 2023 Bravo Bingo card, so the interest in this situation is heavy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what Kyle told Andy about her marriage.

Kyle Richards admits she initiated the split

As The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 kicked off, things were tense between Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky.

When Andy Cohen asked Kyle about who initiated the split, she admitted she was the one who did.

Despite being separated, the two live together in their sprawling Beverly Hills mansion. She revealed that Mau got the main bedroom, and she moved to the upper level, which was more “glam” than the “masculine” room Mau remained in.

Kyle chose her words carefully, but she seemed hurt by the entire situation. She denied anything was happening between her and Morgan Wade. Viewers are waiting to see the two interact on RHOBH, and Morgan will appear on the show while filming with Kyle.

Kyle Richards believes there is ‘something’ between Mauricio Umanksy and Emma Slater

While fighting back emotion after Andy asked about the photos circulating of Mauricio Umanksy and his Dancing with the Star partner, Emma Slater, holding hands, Kyle revealed that she is unsure if anything has happened between them, but that “something” was there.

She admitted that seeing the photos hurt her, and Teddi Mellencamp piped in to criticize Mau, insinuating they were spotted in the middle of Beverly Hills, where they had to know there would be photogs.

It will be interesting to see what develops between Mau and Emma as they continue dancing through this Dancing with the Stars season. This wouldn’t be the first time a pro and a celebrity have developed feelings for one another while doing the show.

As the RHOBH season unfolds, it will be interesting to see what clues viewers notice between Kyle and Mau and when their separation took place.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.