Teddi Mellencamp shares surgery scars as she reveals more melanoma

Former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp has been open about her melanoma journey.

The current podcast host and life coach shared in 2022 that she was diagnosed with skin cancer and revealed that she had 11 different spots where she had to have melanoma removed.

“You’d think after 11 melanomas, I’d be used to this,” she wrote. “Unfortunately, you cannot control anxiety. And last night I had the worst panic attack. I am trying my best this morning to push through it, but it is not easy. Prayer, mediation, movement— all the usual things I lean on to combat the anxiety— I am hoping they at least can allow me to get through the day.”

Since her diagnosis, the former RHOBH star has become an advocate for melanoma, urging others to get checked and to stay safe in the sun.

She also has continued to get herself checked and keep fans updated on her skin cancer journey.

Now, Teddi has revealed that she has another melanoma to be removed, which she opened up about while showing fans her scars from previous surgeries.

Teddi Mellencamp is still fighting skin cancer

“I have been debating whether I should even publicly talk about this or not but then I remember how every time I post about skin cancer someone else is reminded to get checked,” Teddi started her post about her latest skin cancer results.

She continued, “I found out late yesterday afternoon that the most recent spot biopsied is another melanoma. I can’t even remember if this is the 12th or 13th one. At this point, I am starting to black-out these memories like a portion of my childhood. I slept maybe 2 hours last night because my mind was racing.”

Teddi went on to say how “grateful” she was for her three-month checkup because it enabled her to catch the latest spot early and have it removed before it got any bigger or spread.”

Scroll over in the Instagram carousel below to see Teddi’s latest melanoma spot as well as her extensive scarring from having several of these spots removed.

Teddi keeps her friends’ secrets

Despite hosting the Two T’s in a Pod podcast with Tamra Judge, Teddi Mellencamp has mostly managed to stay out of the drama lately.

The most recent complaint that RHOBH fans have had about her was her decision to keep Kyle Richards’ split from Mauricio Umansky to herself.

She and Kyle are good friends, which explains her reasoning for keeping quiet, but she’s also a popular podcast host who spills the dirt on other Real Housewives stars and their relationship troubles, often offering up her own opinion within the commentary.

So when Teddi made it clear that, even when Kyle and Mauricio were brought up on her podcast, she would not be weighing in, it didn’t sit well with listeners, who are there for the tea.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.