Married at First Sight is headed to Houston next. Pic credit: Lifetime

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Married At First Sight season 13 since the previous season finished. With the show already being confirmed until Season 17, viewers simply had to wait until news trickled out.

Before Season 12 had even finished wrapping, however, producers had already decided that they wanted a new cast. The pandemic has also meant that production was delayed, although information about the new couples has still made its way out.

Married At First Sight Season 13 release date

Married At First Sight season 13 will air later this year, although it’s unclear exactly when the first episode will be released. The show has typically started airing in June, although last year’s summer season debuted in July.

Sign up for our newsletter!

That could mean that either month is up for grabs. There are typically two seasons of the show released per year; one in summer and one in winter. Given that the season’s weddings reportedly took place this past February, the summer installment should be coming quite soon.

Given how the show has usually gone, though, it’s expected that it will be released in July. Lifetime will make an announcement closer to the actual date, however.

Cast and couples

The Married At First Sight Season 13 cast will be quite different from previous seasons. That’s because the producers wanted to spice things up and brought in a whole batch of new faces. Fortunately, casting for the season took place last August, although Lifetime has been tight-lipped about who was brought on.

Love Married At First Sight as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Traditionally, the network would announce the cast about a month or so before the release date. Should the season be releasing in July, then fans should expect an announcement in the next few weeks.

How Married At First Sight Is Cast

According to many reports, alongside production studio Kinetic Content’s chief executive officer Chris Coelen, casting for the show takes a lot of work. In many cases, producers have to sift through about 50,000 applications. That’s on top of all of the locations they visit looking for new cast members.

That’s primarily to make the net of potential stars as wide as possible before whittling them down through Skype and phone interviews and an extensive questionnaire. That brings applicants down to between one and two hundred, who are then brought to workshops and meet and greets.

The process then breaks the numbers down into who will eventually star in the show.

Married At First Sight Season 13 is scheduled to air later this year.