Married at First Sight makes big move from Lifetime to Peacock

Married at First Sight is getting a major switchup but it’s not the change viewers have been begging for.

The popular series is changing homes, moving from Lifetime to the subscription streaming service Peacock, starting next season.

The show is currently airing its 18th season, filmed in Chicago. However, viewers will need to tune in to Peacock to watch the episodes in the future.

The marital experiment moves to a new city each season, finding singles ready for marriage.

The cast members go into the process blindly, trusting the experts to find their ideal match, whom they meet on the wedding day.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, in recent years, long-time fans have complained that the series is heavily focused on creating drama instead of real love stories.

There are a handful of success stories, starting with Season 1 couple Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis, who are still married today, but generally speaking, the show has a high divorce rate.

Married at First Sight is leaving Lifetime for Peacock

MAFS is leaving Lifetime after over a decade on the network and is headed to Peacock.

Variety has reported that the streaming platform operated by Comcast through its media division, NBCUniversal, will be the new home for the marital experiment.

Kinetic Content, the production company behind the show, has brokered a deal for Seasons 19, 20, and 21 to air on Peacock.

This is not the first time the series has switched networks, first debuting on FYI then airing on A&E.

However, the show seemingly found a permanent home when it moved to Lifetime in 2017, quickly becoming a top series on Lifetime.

The media outlet noted that MAFS ranks “more than 50% higher than any other show on the network.”

This means the absence of the popular series will be a major loss for Lifetime.

What does this move mean for MAFS?

With this move comes so many questions regarding whether there will be more changes.

The show has had hundreds of episodes and multiple spinoffs.

There are currently 30 versions of the series internationally, including MAFS: UK, Australia, and New Zealand, soaring in popularity.

While the general concept of the social experiment remains the same, American audiences have been binge-watching the international versions and seem to prefer the new formats they have implemented.

Will the move to Peacock trigger the production company to make changes to the show?

What about our beloved, long-time experts, Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper? Will they be replaced?

We don’t know much about what will happen next, but we’re keeping our eyes and ears pierced for more updates.

How do you feel about the move from Lifetime to Peacock? Will you still be tuning in?

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.