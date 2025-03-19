Married at First Sight heads to 4 new cities, including Las Vegas

Exciting news for Married at First Sight fans: the franchise added four new cities to the lineup.

Kinetic Content, the production company behind the show, recently put out a casting call for singles in Las Vegas, Seattle, Kansas City, and Phoenix.

So far, the show has ventured into 14 cities across the U.S., starting with New York City during the first two seasons.

The show is now making some major changes, including a switch from Lifetime, the network they’ve called home since 2017, to Peacock.

The streaming service was included in the promo for the new cities, which means all four will air on Peacock in addition to Season 19, which has already been filmed.

Meanwhile, we’re wondering if the current experts, Dr. Pia Holec, Pastor Calvin Roberson, and Dr. Pepper Schwartz, will also be included in the MAFS switchup.

So far, no word on that.

MAFS is scouting singles in Las Vegas, Phoenix and more

The Instagram page for Kinetic Content Casting shared the exciting news on the platform about branching out into new cities.

“Did you hear the news?” Married At First Sight has moved to Peacock and we are NOW CASTING in these cities!” the post read.

“If you know someone who is ready to take the ultimate leap of faith, send them to the link in our BIO.”

The poster read, “Now Casting…Married at First Sight.”

“The renowned social experiment is back and seeking courageous singles ready for marriage,” it read in part. “If you’re ready to take the ultimate leap of faith, apply today.”

The post included a carousel for each new city: Seattle, Las Vegas, Kansas City, and Phoenix.

MAFS fans are excited about the new cities

It didn’t take long for MAFS fans to react to the news and it’s safe to say they’re excited about the four new cities.

“Seattle finally!! I have been waiting for my city,” commented one Instagram user.

“Being a single Vegas local for the past 3 years now, this is finally my time,” exclaimed someone else.

An MAFS fan said, “Hell yes! KC, let’s go! Messaging my guy friend right now who’s PERFECT for this 😍.”

Meanwhile, people are already jumping at the opportunity, with someone writing, “I just signed up for Vegas! Let see where this takes me!”

Another potential candidate said, “PHOENIX? Say less 😍 Maybe I’ll see y’all soon! 👏🏾👏🏾.”

Are you excited about the new MAFS cities? Which city would you like to see next?

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.