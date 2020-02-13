Married at First Sight: Happy wife, happy life or rocky roads and marital strife?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Is anyone else as frustrated as I am about the state of the relationships on Season 10 of Married at First Sight?

The only couple that even has a fighting chance is Jessica and Austin. They seem to be equally committed to the process and pretty much on the same page about their expectations and what they want for their future.

Plus, let’s face it, they’re both so adorably awkward and cute… how could you not love them together? They fit perfectly, like two pieces of a puzzle – unlike some of the other couples.

Katie and Derek

I really had high hopes for Katie and Derek in the beginning, but now I’m not so sure about them. Ever since they “did a thing,” it felt like they were really into each other and getting along great. Katie didn’t seem to be thinking about or missing her ex one bit. And then, there was last night’s episode…

First, Katie expressed (more than once) that she “really needs some (space) time to herself” which is certainly understandable, being that they’ve basically been attached at the hip for seven days – but, it was just the way she said it and the expression on her face that made me a little bit nervous.

Read More Jon Francetic engaged to Dr. Jessica Griffin from Married at First Sight

Plus, when Pastor Cal brought up her ex and she admitted she still had an “attraction” to him – that felt like a huge roadblock for their relationship.

I get that the guy she previously professed her love to (who never said it back) finally told her he loved her, but is she too blind to see that he did that on purpose? Why did he wait until he found out she was going on the show to do that? Big red flag, no?

Plus, if he really did love her, he would have told her when they were still together. Too little, too late, girl. Exes are exes for a reason. Derek seems like a good guy. Put the ex in the rearview mirror and start focusing on the future with your new hubby.

Michael and Meka

I don’t even know where to begin with this guy. As soon as he got himself a different room, took his ring off and said it he did it because he felt like he was “failing as a husband” I lost all respect for him. What a load of BS.

He obviously gave Meka an ultimatum on the honeymoon about having sex and when it didn’t happen, he decided to do something that he knew would hurt her. What a jackass. Their entire honeymoon was ruined.

It’s clear that this guy has intimacy “issues” stemming from being adopted and not feeling love or affection in his childhood. Maybe if he was able to communicate those things with Meka from the jump, they wouldn’t have had so many problems early on. Now he is just doing whatever he has to (on camera) to try and redeem himself for his bad behavior. Thus, the crying incident last night.

I believe everything Meka said about his behavior off-camera and I think he is absolutely trying to portray himself as something he’s not when the cameras are rolling.

I really don’t like him. He also bores me to tears. I understand and respect that he is passionate about his work, but almost every time poor Meka tries to engage in a conversation with him, it always seems to turn back around to his work. Yadda, yadda, yadda, blah, blah, blah. Doesn’t he have anything else to talk about? Friends? Family? Hobbies? Anything? There’s just nothing interesting about this guy.

I feel like I haven’t even gotten a chance to know Meka because she’s been alone most of the time and trying to deal with her sad set of circumstances. Even the few moments we got to see her interact with the other couples, I could tell she was in her head the whole time.

Taylor and Brandon

I really LOVED these two at first. They seemed to be very well matched, equally attracted to one other and genuinely enjoying getting to know each other. Until the phone/camera-in-the-face incident.

Wow. What a bizarre reaction that was. Made no sense at all… until he explained it. My question is, why didn’t he just tell Taylor that it bothered him when it happened? She seems very chill and understanding. But no… instead, he decided it would be a better idea to completely ignore her for an entire day.

Once he stopped acting like a big baby, and they finally talked about everything, they seemed to be back on track again.

Until last night, when we got to see Brandon all fired up about production and treating Taylor (and everyone else) like s**t on the trip to the catamaran. He was acting like a bratty sixth-grader on a school bus whose favorite seat was taken by another kid. Basically, throwing a tantrum and making a complete fool of himself.

It’s unfortunate because I think if Brandon was 5 years older and way more mature, this could have been a great match.

I really like Taylor. She is always cool, calm and collected. She rolls with the punches, is patient and very forgiving. She’s also gorgeous. Brandon should feel very lucky to have been matched with her.

I’m not sure what the future holds for these two, but if Brandon wants to survive the next 7 weeks, he’d better put his big-boy pants on and try to act a little more like an adult.

Mindy and Zach

Let me just start by saying I absolutely LOVE Mindy. She is such a sweetheart, and I feel so very sorry for her for being matched with Zach.

Yes, at “first sight” (to her) he was a picture-perfect specimen of a man – “pretty perfect” were her exact words and she was super excited. She had probably never dated a guy as good looking as Zach before and was feeling like the luckiest girl in the whole wide world.

I knew the moment I saw that the two of them were matched, that he wouldn’t be attracted to her and that this couple wasn’t going to make it.

I guess we can ignore the fact that Mindy checks every single box that Zach said he needed checked – because there was one very important thing Zach left out when filling out his questionnaire. He forgot to mention that he very much DOES have a physical type.

Despite his constant nonsensical ramblings about not being able to “find attraction” we all know what he really means… he is not physically attracted to her. She is just not his type, and apparently – that IS the most important thing to him – when it comes to finding a wife.

I think this guy is dumb as rocks. He can barely put two coherent sentences together. It’s probably why he wants to be with an “intelligent” woman. To make him look good.

I think Zach is a narcissistic famewhore who is definitely using this opportunity for some kind of exposure. He’s probably trying to start his own business and thought this would be a great way to get known – and get clients.

I wasn’t all that surprised that Zach chose not to move into the new apartment with Mindy. He made up his mind that this union wasn’t going to work out.

Even after his little chat with Pastor Cal, he didn’t seem like he was going to heed the advice he was given about moving in and taking some time to get to know her. He got his 15 minutes of fame and now he’s ready to bow out.

I like him not.

Final Thoughts

Here’s what I hope I will see on the next episode of Married at First Sight:

Jessica and Austin keep doing what they’re doing with their dorky selves.

Katie makes a conscious decision to put the ex out of her mind and truly commit to seeing if things can work with Derek. I’m rooting for you!

Michael starts being himself on-camera and communicates (the truth) more with Meka. It might not hurt if they actually did have sex.

Brandon takes some Xanax and relaxes some about production and any other little thing that bothers him. Don’t sweat the small stuff, bruh.

Zach moves in with Mindy and puts in some work to try to get to know her. Or—maybe just stops talking.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.