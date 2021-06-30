Married at First Sight Couples Cam exclusive: Bobby surprises Danielle and it doesn’t go over well

Danielle and Bobby Dodd are one of those Married at First Sight couples that started off their journey perfectly with no drama or arguments but now we know that they do disagree and sometimes, they might even argue… a little bit.

In this Married at First Sight Couples Cam sneak peek shared exclusively with Monsters & Critics, we learn that Bobby has another surprise for Danielle.

Remember, the last time he surprised his wife on Couples Cam, it was with a plaque to remember her late dog.

This surprise isn’t nearly as sweet.

Bobby Dodd has decided that he is a fisherman

It all begins when Bobby opens the front door to the DFW-area home that he shares with Danielle and their kids. He says, “Babe, I’ve got something to show you,” teasing that he has a big surprise.

Danielle, clearly blindsided by this surprise, saunters out of the house with their new son on her hip, asking Bobby, “What is this?”

“It’s a fishing boat,” he responds with excitement.

The camera dramatically pans over to the boat, which is hooked up to their truck and carefully backed into their driveway with the nose of the truck sticking out into the street.

It was a surprise for sure and Danielle seemed to not understand why Bobby felt the need to buy a boat. After all, he doesn’t really fish that much and she pointed out that they’d never even been on a boat together.

In the confessional, Danielle complained that a boat purchase is something that they probably should have discussed before he bought it.

Danielle Dodd is worried about the kids but Bobby is excited about ‘fun surprise’

Like any mom, Danielle was worried about the safety of their children, especially with them being so small. She pointed out that they can’t take the kids out on the boat, to which Bobby agreed…at least for now.

He also insisted that he got a really good deal on the boat. And while he may have, it was revealed that he paid $8,499 for the boat, which seems like a lot to pay for something that you didn’t even discuss with a spouse.

Since he’s “getting into” fishing, he felt like he needed the boat so he could be a real fisherman and take his family out on a fishing boat. He argued that by the time the kids are old enough to go out on the boat, he’ll be “seasoned enough” to take them all out safely.

Then, Bobby called himself a fisherman again, prompting Danielle to question that. And when Bobby insists that they are “boat people,” Danielle shoots back that they “are not boat people.”

This could get very interesting! Check out the exclusive Married at First Sight Couples Cam sneak peek above and be sure to tune in tonight to see how this plays out.

Danielle isn’t impressed by Bobby’s latest surprise. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Couples Cam airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.