Married at First Sight: Bennett Kirschner proves there’s treasure in trash

Married at First Sight alum Bennett Kirschner continues to inspire fans with his love for nature. The husband of Amelia Fatsi is known not only for his laidback and quirky attitude but also for being a nature-lover.

Bennett and Amelia both enjoy being outdoors, basking in the beauty of Mother Earth. The couple has always been into fun activities that bring them closer to nature.

It also looks like Bennett is also doing his part to save the environment. Recently, the Lifetime star shared an inspiring act that impressed many of his followers.

Married at First Sight: Bennett Kirschner is a recycle pro

Bennett Kirschner proved that one’s person’s trash is another person’s treasure. The Married at First Sight husband of Amelia Fatsi took to Instagram earlier this week and revealed what he got from the dump.

The theater director from New Orleans shared a photo of himself proudly showcasing his “new chair.” Bennett seemed pleased with what he recycled as he beamed next to it.

Amelia’s husband revealed he found the white steel chair on the sidewalk, next to a dump. MAFS star Bennett seemed to appreciate the beauty in it, despite it being a “very ordinary chair.”

It’s unclear where exactly the chair came from but Married at First Sight fans have several guesses. Some think it’s an old school chair. Others believe it was used to claim a parking space. Regardless of where it came from, it still serves its purpose well and Bennett Kirschner surely appreciates it.

Bennett’s nature-friendly lifestyle

Aside from recycling, Bennett Kirschner also promotes sustainable living. Recently, the Married at First cast member started a new gig as an energy consultant.

The husband of Amelia Fatsi now specializes in solar panels, offering homes renewable energy. Bennett’s latest gig is a far cry from his job as a theater director nor his reality TV experience.

Still, the Married at First Sight celeb seemed to enjoy the job. In fact, he even dressed up as the sun when he closed a deal with a client. His wife, Amelia, was also present to show her support.

Married at First Sight: Is Bennett still with Amelia Fatsi?

Meanwhile, many are wondering if Bennett Kirschner and Amelia Fatsi are still together. The Married at First Sight couple has been together for almost a year now and it seems things are still going smoothly for them.

Bennett and Amelia managed to make their experimental marriage work. The two really get along well and definitely complement each other.

Currently, Bennett Kirschner is staying with Amelia Fatsi in Virginia. It doesn’t look like the Married at First Sight lovers are returning to New Orleans anytime soon.

