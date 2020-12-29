Amelia Fatsi introduces MAFS husband Bennett Kirschner to an annual family tradition — The polar plunge!

Married at First Sight stars Amelia Fatsi and Bennett Kirschner continue to enjoy married life away from the prying eyes of the cameras. The quirky couple survived their experimental marriage, even after the show ended.

And it seems Amelia’s family welcomed Bennett with open arms. The theater director gets along well with his wife’s relatives, which many find adorable.

Just recently, Bennett joined the Fatsi family’s annual holiday tradition and fans are loving it.

Married at First Sight: Amelia Fatsi and Bennett Kirschner spent first Christmas together

Amelia Fatsi and her husband Bennett Kirschner just reached a new milestone in their marriage. The Married at First Sight couple celebrated their very first Christmas as husband and wife.

One of the highlights of their holidays is Amelia Fatsi’s annual family tradition. The resident doctor eagerly introduced her husband to the polar plunge — a literally chilling activity that her relatives enjoy.

Married at First Sight’s Bennett was down with the new experience and Amelia couldn’t be more proud of him. The Lifetime celeb shared a glimpse of their fun day at a lake somewhere in Richmond, Virginia.

Amelia shows Bennett fun family tradition

Bennett Kirschner appeared to have a good time as he took the plunge into the icy cold waters with Amelia Fatsi. The Married at First Sight star also seemed proud as he swam wearing only his underwear.

Amelia, on the other hand, seemed more hesitant to get in the cold water. Still, the MAFS star enjoyed the moment with her husband and family. “Presenting the annual Fatsi family polar plunge and all of its enthusiastic plungers,” she captioned her post.

MAFS star Bennett enjoys married life with Amelia in Virginia

Meanwhile, many took notice of Bennett Kirschner’s move in Virginia with Amelia Fatsi. The Married at First Sight star has been staying with his wife since the beginning of the month. By the looks of it, Bennett equally enjoys a laidback life in his wife’s new city as much as he enjoys it in New Orleans.

It can be recalled that MAFS star Amelia Fatsi moved to Virginia for her medical residency. On the other hand, Bennett Kirschner chose to stay in his tiny house in NOLA temporarily.

Despite the challenges of a long-distance marriage, Amelia and Bennett managed to make things work. It’s refreshing to see them just have fun and go with the flow of married life.

Married at First Sight Season 12 premieres on Wednesday, January 13 at 8/7c on Lifetime.