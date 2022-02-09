Margaret Josephs shades Teresa Giudice for calling RHONJ ‘The Teresa Show’ says costar is an ‘overgrown toddler’

Margaret Josephs shades Teresa Giudice. Pic credit: Bravo

Margaret Josephs just threw major shade at her Real Housewives of New Jersey castmate Teresa Giudice by calling her an “overgrown toddler.” Margaret made the comment while dishing about her ongoing feud with the OG.

The 54-year-old also responded to a comment that Teresa recently made where she called Season 12, “The Teresa Show” and claimed her castmates always come for her because she’s on top.

Margaret didn’t take too kindly to that and she made it clear that RHONJ is an ensemble cast and it does not revolve around any one person.

Margaret Josephs shades Teresa Giudice for calling RHONJ ‘The Teresa Show’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star didn’t hold back during her latest interview while promoting Season 12.

Her feud with Teresa was a major topic of conversation and Margaret addressed the OGs fans– the Tre Huggers– who assume she wants Teresa’s spot as top-dog on the show.

“It’s just such stupidity,” Margaret told Entertainment Tonight. “We are better together, not apart.”

As for the OGs recent “Teresa Show” comment, Margaret shaded her for insinuating that the show revolves around her.

“I think if it was The Teresa Show, she would’ve had her own show already. It’s 12 years! I think it’s an ensemble show,” Margaret responded. “We all need each other to succeed and do well. I think it’s funny. I think that’s what, in her head, that’s what she thinks to make herself feel better.”

Margaret remarked, “I love when people say, ‘Well, they waited for her when she went to jail to film again…’ That was coming off of season 6, where it wasn’t the best season ever. They got rid of [more than half the cast], so they literally had no one.”

“Of course, they waited for her because they were recasting the entire show,” reasoned the reality TV personality. “If God forbid something horrible happened and she wasn’t here… If they had this in cast Season 6, I don’t think they would’ve waited.”

Margaret Josephs calls Teresa Giudice an ‘overgrown toddler’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars have not been able to mend their friendship following the nasty feud that kicked off due to Margaret’s comments about Luis Ruelas.

The Season 12 teaser showed that things got physical between the two women during an explosive altercation. However, Margaret thinks Teresa has acted like a child amid their drama.

“She’s a very overgrown toddler,” said Margaret. “It’s like being on the other side of a very overgrown toddler — a very strong one, obviously — but it’s a very big temper tantrum.”

Margaret also shared a list of grievances she has against her former friend.

“She has done endless things that are not nice to me. Never has defended me once in any argument or with anybody who’s been aggressive towards me. And she has orchestrated a physical attack on me,” said Margaret.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.