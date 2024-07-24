Margaret Josephs reveals husband Joe Benigno was ‘diagnosed with prostate cancer’

Margaret Josephs and her husband Joe Benigno were dealing with a lot while filming Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and it’s not over yet.

Margaret recently shared concerns about Joe’s health after a test showed irregularities that hinted at prostate cancer.

While the outcome hasn’t yet been revealed on the show, get ready for a spoiler alert!

Margaret confessed that her husband was “diagnosed with prostate cancer” and they’ve been dealing with that since the season wrapped.

During a recent chat with Bravo, the 57-year-old talked about Joe’s medical diagnosis and treatment options.

This marks the first time that Margaret has publicly talked about Joe’s cancer amid all the drama going down on the show.

She’s been getting a lot of heat for the toxicity that has infiltrated the franchise, leading to a desperate need for a cast shakeup.

As for whether Margaret will survive the shakeup, that remains to be seen.

RHONJ star Margaret Josephs confirms that Joe Benigno was diagnosed with cancer

Margaret and her castmates gathered to share their feelings about Season 14, and that’s when she revealed Joe’s cancer diagnosis.

“We had some shocking things happen on the show with his health,” said the RHONJ star. “He was diagnosed with prostate cancer, which we were going through the tests when we were filming.”

During the emotional scene with Margaret and Joe, his doctor warned that there was a chance the 70-year-old could have cancer, but they were waiting on the results to confirm.

Sadly, that was the case for Joe, but the good news is that it was caught at an early stage.

“He actually does have prostate cancer and they’re just doing active surveillance right now, not treating it,” explained the Jersey Housewife.

Margaret and Joe are closer than ever amid cancer diagnosis

Margaret and Joe are taking things in stride, and despite the unfortunate circumstances their marriage has been better than ever.

“Everything just brings us closer and we realize what we have in our life,” noted the RHONJ star. “We’re both very committed to each other…committed to our life together.”

Margaret’s close friend Melissa Gorga, who she confided in about Joe’s health in a previous episode, also opened up about Joe’s cancer diagnosis.

“He’s doing wonderful, she’s told me about it,” shared the brunette beauty. “She didn’t wanna make it too much of a big deal because he’s got it under control and he’s handling it all.”

Check out Margaret Josephs’s revelation about Joe Benigno’s cancer diagnosis below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c.