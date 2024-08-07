Margaret Josephs is RHONJ’s biggest villain

Margaret Josephs has been stirring the pot on The Real Housewives of New Jersey for seven seasons.

It’s hard to believe she’s been with the show for half its run, but her impact has been astounding.

There were initially many questions about her past as she went to war with Siggy Flicker.

She even defended Teresa Giudice against Kim DePaola at one point, so we can’t deny that she’s brought some great scenes to the show.

However, it’s becoming increasingly clear that Margaret is the show’s biggest villain because of her reported knack for digging deep into her co-stars’ pasts.

It almost feels like she gathers information to use against people when they least expect it, such as Jackie Goldschneider calling Dolores Catania a “slob.”

Margaret always brings receipts

It seems Margaret has receipts for everything, which makes sense considering her past legal woes.

While hoarding information until it benefits her is a choice, Margaret has brought many great moments to RHONJ over the years.

It would have been even worse if she hadn’t been in Season 14 because she had many great scenes.

Margaret plays chess while her co-stars play checkers, but her storyline would be far more interesting if she embraced being a villain.

In the season finale, Dolores realized that her years-long friend was capable of much more than she initially believed when they argued over Margaret’s claim that she invited her to a reunion review ahead of the Season 13 reunion.

Later in the episode, Dolores realizes that Margaret’s timeline of events in speaking with Luis Ruelas’ ex-wife doesn’t match up.

Production seemingly turned on Margaret this season

In the past, the show has kept many aspects of Margaret’s life away from the cameras to the point that people have questioned whether producers were protecting her.

Regardless, the finale implied that the show purposefully wanted to expose her actions, potentially setting up her downfall on RHONJ Season 15.

Margaret plays the role of a great reality TV villain because she has killer one-liners and this inane ability to get her friends to fall in line.

It makes you wonder whether other cast members are worried about what she could reveal about their lives.

Either way, if Margaret doesn’t land a contract for Season 15, there will be a massive void in RHONJ because the show will have to search for another villain.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.