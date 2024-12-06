Margaret Josephs hits back at claim she’s feuding with Dorinda Medley following on-air disagreement

Margaret Josephs and Dorinda Medley caused a stir earlier this week when they canceled their live tour, Blond Ambition: A Real Housewives Experience.

The big decision came after an on-air disagreement on the Jeff Lewis Show between the two Bravolebrities.

The drama started when Margaret interrupted Dorinda, and the Real Housewives of New York alum fired back.

During a commercial break, tensions escalated, with Margaret alleging that Dorinda had yelled at a staff member on one of their recent tour dates.

“Just do me a favor. Don’t speak for me. Don’t speak for me,” Dorinda could be heard saying.

Now that the remainder of the tour has been scrapped, many fans questioned whether the drama continued to escalate between the two women following their radio show appearance.

One thing we’ve learned about them both on their respective Real Housewives series is that they both like to get the last word in during arguments.

Margaret and Dorinda are fiery Bravolebrities

As a result, we’re surprised they were able to come together and launch a live tour.

Amid continued speculation about their friendship, Margaret took to the comments of an Instagram account that said they were “no longer friends.”

Margaret sets the record straight. Pic credit: @bravohousewives/Instagram

“This is HW bickering between friends, show canceled because of scheduling changes and multiple events the same evening it’s not that deep,” she commented alongside a heart emoji.

For her part, Dorinda has yet to respond to the rumored beef, and there’s a good chance she won’t.

It seems like the two friends had a genuine disagreement but have managed to fix things in the aftermath.

The recent trend among Real Housewives is to join forces for live shows and podcasts. It’s a great way to maximize their earnings from being associated with Bravo, but it doesn’t always work.

Are Dorinda and Margaret still associated with Bravo?

Dorinda is no longer associated with RHONY after the long-running series rebooted its entire cast two years ago.

The good news is that she’s reportedly working on a show set at her home, Bluestone Manor.

Margaret is still attached to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but it’s unclear whether she’ll be a cast member when filming resumes in 2025.

Producers are reportedly close to rebooting the entire cast because the tensions between the current ladies have made the show difficult to film.

Margaret has many ties to the current cast, but she didn’t have the best season, which could indicate her time is over.

What are your thoughts on Margaret’s admission about the drama between her and Dorinda?

The Real Housewives of New York airs Tuesdays at 9/8c, and The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. You can stream full episodes of both shows on Peacock.