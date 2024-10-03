Margaret Josephs defends Tamra Judge friendship amid backlash

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs is standing by her friend Tamra Judge amid all her The Real Housewives of Orange County backlash.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Margaret was warned by fans to steer clear of Tamra after a recent hang at their friend’s birthday party.

Margaret isn’t here for the haters or trolls and also has a message for all the toxicity surrounding Tamra.

It’s no secret that Tamra has been dragged all season on RHOC for many reasons, including how she treated Shannon Beador and the drama involving Jennifer Pedranti’s fiancee, Ryan Boyajian.

With a little help from Melissa Gorga, Margaret made it clear that she had no intentions of burning her back on Tamra.

On the most recent episode of On Display with Melissa Gorga, the RHONJ stars weighed in on what’s happening with Tamra and The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Melissa got the ball rolling by asking Margaret how their “friend” Tamra was doing following recent events, including Ryan suing her and others looking to jump on that bandwagon.

Margaret revealed that Tamra’s a strong person, but the attacks on her have gone way too far.

“I understand this is a TV show, and I think people don’t realize that. You know, everyone could have their opinion, but this when it gets down to like suing and attacking and the aggression, you know it, it upsets me, it hurts my heart,” she stated.

The RHONJ star also exclaimed that she isn’t listening to all the haters telling her to dump Tamra as a friend. Margaret’s loyal, and she’s giving that loyalty to Tamra 100 percent.

“I’m not turning my back on my girlfriend. I’m not like, I’m not like that. I’m not going to be like that,” Margaret expressed.

Along with sticking by her pal, Margaret addressed what’s happening on and off-screen regarding RHOC. It’s all become too much and too toxic for a television show that’s supposed to be entertaining.

The calls on social media for Tamra to be sued or lose her job or income are something Margaret hit back at, too, claiming it’s taking a TV show too far. Margaret also reminded fans that Tamra stirs the pot and that’s one reason she was wanted back on the hit Bravo show.

Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs want RHOC to learn from RHONJ

No one knows better than Margaret and Melissa how toxicity and negativity off-screen can impact a show, thanks to what happened with The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast.

The fallout of things that went down led to the show being put on pause and a reboot of sorts coming for Season 15.

Melissa and Margaret warned The Real Housewives of Orange County ladies to learn from their cast and to keep the drama on-camera only.

“I’m just saying people have to realize everybody’s human on the show regardless of what anybody feels. It’s gotta die down. Look what’s happened in Jersey. Let’s all take it down a notch,” Margaret said.

The Envy By Melissa Gorga owner chimed in to agree with everything Margaret said and added her own two cents.

“Agreed with 1000% learn from us girls,” Melissa spilled.

What do you think of Margaret standing by Tamra?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-18 are streaming on Peacock.