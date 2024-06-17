The gloves came off on last night’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey for Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider.

Margaret and Jackie came to blows at Melissa Gorga’s housewarming party, making a spectacle.

Even Dolores Catania was dragged in thanks to Margaret doing what she does best — stirring the pot.

Teresa Giudice has long claimed that Margaret has an arsenal of info on cast members and is ready to fire at any time.

It seems Margaret’s latest actions have proven Teresa right, and RHONJ fans have a lot to say on the subject, especially regarding her behavior on the show.

X (formerly Twitter) was on fire as the drama unfolded on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, leaving viewers outraged and angry.

Margaret Josephs blasted for ‘vile’ and ‘ruthless’ RHONJ behavior

“Oh Marge is f**ken ruthless. This is why they all said they wouldn’t want to go against Marge because of how she dirty she plays. The way she retaliated against Jackie form ten feet away in a matter of seconds like if it wasn’t so messy I’d call it inspired 😭 #rhonj,” read an X.

Oh Marge is fucken ruthless. This is why they all said they wouldn’t want to go against Marge because of how she dirty she plays. The way she retaliated against Jackie form ten feet away in a matter of seconds like if it wasn’t so messy I’d call it inspired 😭 #rhonj pic.twitter.com/TxwH9ku99N — Daily Bravo 💌 (@dailybravomail) June 17, 2024

Another X called out Margaret for ruining the show and making it so dark.

Just look at her watching Delores read that screen shot and Jackie trying to apologize! #RHONJ She is the main reason Jersey got dark and she ruined it. She will be the most disgraceful/ hat@d housewife in HW history! She ruined the show we all loved! pic.twitter.com/3ojDIrOkrA — 🇵🇷🇵🇷ReadAndShade♥️♥️ (@ReadAndShade) June 17, 2024

The sentiment that Margaret had made The Real Housewives of New Jersey dark was mentioned more than once with her being compared to Lisa Rinna and Dorinda Medley.

Margaret was a great addition to #RHONJ, but like Dorinda and Lisa Rinna – she’s gotten dark.



Simply take her out of the show and the dynamics of the cast will freshen up. Rachel and Melissa would lose their puppet master and they won’t feel as defensive. pic.twitter.com/iMlTtXUKGJ — Bravo Connoisseur (@BRVOconnoisseur) June 17, 2024

One critic even declared they were over Margaret because of her negativity and her toxic actions.

Margaret is the most negative person on this show, her toxicity seeps into every scene. Choosing who her friends can hang out with, trying to ice out certain cast members, and acts like she’s innocent. I’m over her #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/Ax9a4HbOtC — heebie jeebies (@isbyeathreat) June 17, 2024

“I actually hate Margaret. She is so nasty. Sending that text and waiting to see the reaction. She’s just angry that she looks like she should be working in Gringotts. #rhonj,” wrote a critic.

I actually hate Margaret. She is so nasty. Sending that text and waiting to see the reaction. She's just angry that she looks like she should be working in Gringotts. #rhonj pic.twitter.com/hMyoYI9Dmc — Allie Grace (@AllieGraceCC) June 17, 2024

Along with being dubbed ruthless, Margaret was also deemed “vile.”

“She’s an insecure fucking little psychotic” Marge is so vile. She tells Dolo something private Jackie said. Then she sends Jackie’s text to Dolo WHILE she’s talking to her! And you all don’t think she is capable of the disgusting shit she’s being accused of? despicable! #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/hhsvr30Dqa — esteco 🍑 💎 🌺 🍎 🍝 🩺🦩 🍊 🛥 🍸 (@esteco2) June 17, 2024

Margaret purposely sent Dolores dirt on Jackie for her own gain, and she had one X insisting that she just got canceled.

The moment that Marge looses her cool & torpedoes any possibility of a trusting relationship with anyone. This breaks a universal integrity code. She didn't even have to dip deep into her arsenal for this backstabbing dirt. @MargaretJosephs just canceled herself. #rhonj pic.twitter.com/2YtrptV8Re — Larsa Pippen's Bunions 🦶 (@aydin_kenya) June 17, 2024

There’s even an X user who wants the show to go back to before Margaret was on it.

Can we roll it back to when Margaret wasn’t on this show…. She stirs the pot and then thinks she’s better than Teresa. Also she thinks she’s funny and she isn’t… #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/hXSFZttDst — Mel (@melabella89) June 17, 2024

More The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans sound off on Margaret Josephs

“The way Margaret swerved on Jackie so quick was disgusting. She’s really lost her mind this season and turned evil #realhousewives #rhonj,” wrote an X user.

The way Margaret swerved on Jackie so quick was disgusting. She's really lost her mind this season and turned evil #realhousewives #rhonj pic.twitter.com/sDJM3b0BKl — The Purse of Merce (@ThePurseofMerce) June 17, 2024

Joe Benigno was dragged for being one of Margaret’s minions after he did exactly as she asked to ensure Dolores saw her text message.

I don’t think I’ve been more embarrassed by a housewives husband than this…Marge said show her your phone and he threw that arm up so quick like the good little soldier he is. Lmao 🤡 #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/DU1eEc4ogc — Island Girl🌺 (@datlife808) June 17, 2024

One X user was furious and reiterated something many RHONJ fans have been feeling all season — the husbands need to be off-screen.

Enough! This has got to stop. I’ve never seen such blatant intrusion and desperation from a husband, in any franchise, ever. This has to stop. Keep the men OFF THE SCREEN! #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/dczeNpqhTY — NOT LIKE US 💅🏽 (@JulyShit) June 17, 2024

Not everyone was coming for Margaret or her hubby.

In fact, one X user thought she was the “MVP” of the episode.

Margaret Joseph’s. The MVP of this episode… 🥇 I was so bored of #rhonj until this episode lmao 😂 pic.twitter.com/KQNWL5TRi5 — SP 💋 (@remiibeauty) June 17, 2024

“I don’t care if you like Marge or not, THIS is immediately in one of my Top Ten Housewives Gameplays of all time. She had perfect hearing from ACROSS THE ROOM to throw a bomb in Jackie’s lap. Excellent performance! #RHONJ,” read an X.

I don't care if you like Marge or not, THIS is immediately in one of my Top Ten Housewives Gameplays of all time.



She had perfect hearing from ACROSS THE ROOM to throw a bomb in Jackie's lap. Excellent performance! #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/prE6raEtQV — Rafi (@OverpricedVodka) June 17, 2024

So many opinions about Margaret Josephs on The Real Housewives of New Jersey are floating around, and the season isn’t even half over yet.

There’s plenty more to come, including a finale that Andy Cohen promises won’t disappoint, and will answer the question of why a reunion isn’t happening.

Are you Team Margaret?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.