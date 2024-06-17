The gloves came off on last night’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey for Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider.
Margaret and Jackie came to blows at Melissa Gorga’s housewarming party, making a spectacle.
Even Dolores Catania was dragged in thanks to Margaret doing what she does best — stirring the pot.
Teresa Giudice has long claimed that Margaret has an arsenal of info on cast members and is ready to fire at any time.
It seems Margaret’s latest actions have proven Teresa right, and RHONJ fans have a lot to say on the subject, especially regarding her behavior on the show.
X (formerly Twitter) was on fire as the drama unfolded on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, leaving viewers outraged and angry.
Margaret Josephs blasted for ‘vile’ and ‘ruthless’ RHONJ behavior
“Oh Marge is f**ken ruthless. This is why they all said they wouldn’t want to go against Marge because of how she dirty she plays. The way she retaliated against Jackie form ten feet away in a matter of seconds like if it wasn’t so messy I’d call it inspired 😭 #rhonj,” read an X.
Another X called out Margaret for ruining the show and making it so dark.
The sentiment that Margaret had made The Real Housewives of New Jersey dark was mentioned more than once with her being compared to Lisa Rinna and Dorinda Medley.
One critic even declared they were over Margaret because of her negativity and her toxic actions.
“I actually hate Margaret. She is so nasty. Sending that text and waiting to see the reaction. She’s just angry that she looks like she should be working in Gringotts. #rhonj,” wrote a critic.
Along with being dubbed ruthless, Margaret was also deemed “vile.”
Margaret purposely sent Dolores dirt on Jackie for her own gain, and she had one X insisting that she just got canceled.
There’s even an X user who wants the show to go back to before Margaret was on it.
More The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans sound off on Margaret Josephs
“The way Margaret swerved on Jackie so quick was disgusting. She’s really lost her mind this season and turned evil #realhousewives #rhonj,” wrote an X user.
Joe Benigno was dragged for being one of Margaret’s minions after he did exactly as she asked to ensure Dolores saw her text message.
One X user was furious and reiterated something many RHONJ fans have been feeling all season — the husbands need to be off-screen.
Not everyone was coming for Margaret or her hubby.
In fact, one X user thought she was the “MVP” of the episode.
“I don’t care if you like Marge or not, THIS is immediately in one of my Top Ten Housewives Gameplays of all time. She had perfect hearing from ACROSS THE ROOM to throw a bomb in Jackie’s lap. Excellent performance! #RHONJ,” read an X.
So many opinions about Margaret Josephs on The Real Housewives of New Jersey are floating around, and the season isn’t even half over yet.
There’s plenty more to come, including a finale that Andy Cohen promises won’t disappoint, and will answer the question of why a reunion isn’t happening.
Are you Team Margaret?
The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.