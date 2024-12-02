Margaret Josephs and Dorinda Medley’s live show canceled after rumored fallout

Bravo stars Dorinda Medley and Margaret Josephs had a good thing going with their live tour, Blond Ambition: A Real Housewives Experience.

However, their last event for the year was abruptly canceled amid claims of a fallout.

The duo started their tour in November with a sold-out show in Harrisburg, PA.

They had two more scheduled for that month, and the last one was on December 2 at the City Winery in New York.

However, something seemingly happened after the November 6 live show because they never made it to the last scheduled stop of their tour.

Neither of the women has spoken out on their alleged rift but a clip posted online might shed some light on that.

Dorinda Medley and Margaret Josephs had a tense spat during a radio show appearance

After leaving the drama of RHONY behind in 2020, Dorinda is now embroiled in an unexpected Housewives spat with her friend Margaret.

A clip originally posted by TikTok user @Max_and_Milo shows a behind-the-scenes moment from Jeff Lewis Live, where the duo joined as guests to promote their December 2 show in New York.

The clip was from the November 12 episode, where Monsters and Critics reported on another segment from the show regarding an intruder at Dorinda’s at Blue Stone Manor.

However, there was a lot more happening behind the scenes.

The clip showed the duo talking to Jeff during a commercial break, and a disagreement ensued about someone working production on their tour.

At one point, Dorinda said something inaudible to Margaret, but Jeff heard it and responded, “I don’t want to cause any problems, oh no.”

Things escalated as Dorinda told Margaret, “Just do me a favor… Please don’t speak for me.”

“Well, don’t speak for me!” retorted The Real Housewives of New Jersey star.

As the women continued to argue, Dorinda reiterated, “Just don’t talk for me.”

RHONJ’s Margaret and Dorinda canceled the last show on their tour

We’re waiting for Margaret and Dorinda to explain the reason behind their canceled show, but all signs point to their argument on the radio show.

Dorinda was known for clashing with her RHONY co-stars, and Margaret has been called ruthless by RHONJ fans. So, can you imagine a faceoff between the duo?

Meanwhile, when they went back on air, Jeff told his listeners that the women had a “mini catfight” during the break and even joked that the show was canceled.

“No, we’re fine,” Margaret responded.

Unfortunately, things were not fine because the December show was later canceled.

City Winery, the venue for the event, posted an update on its website for those who purchased tickets: “THIS HAS BEEN CANCELED. PLEASE SEE EMAIL FOR NEXT STEPS.”

Do you think Dorinda and Margaret’s radio spat led to their show’s cancelation?

