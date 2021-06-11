Alana has plenty of stress. Pic credit: WeTV

Mama June: Road to Redemption has been filled with ups and downs this season.

With June staying sober and becoming more active in her kids’ lives, Alana faces a whole new set of stressors. Being a teen is hard, but being a teen in a situation with her family like she is might be more challenging.

When Jessica notices Alana seems stressed, she offers support as her little sister talks to her about what is happening in her life and her concerns about June and her dad, Sugar Bear.

Alana confides in Jessica

In this exclusive sneak peek from the season finale of Mama June: Road to Redemption, Alana and Jessica are sitting around talking. It is clear to the big sister that her little sister is stressed.

As Alana begins to unload, all of her worries come out. From her mom possibly going to jail to the results of her diabetes test, there is a lot occupying space in her mind.

Mama June may be sober, but she still has to face the possibility of going to jail. There is serious time on the line, and even though she is a “celebrity,” that doesn’t change the reality of the situation.

There is also some concern about her health. Sugar Bear is diabetic, and he brought that up to Josh. He and Pumpkin agreed that Alana should be tested and recently filmed her getting her blood drawn. As it grows closer to when she will know, the stress is weighing on her.

Another topic Alana discussed with Jessica is Pumpkin’s pregnancy. She worries that there won’t be room for her with another mouth to feed. Alana voiced her concern about that ahead of the baby announcement, and that has stuck out to her.

Will Alana get everything worked out?

Given that Mama June: Road to Redemption is airing the season finale, there will likely be some updates to Alana’s fears and worries.

Jessica has said she was working on getting a job and into her place instead of crashing on Josh and Pumpkin’s couch. She wasn’t around when they moved out of the apartment and into the house, so at that point, things weren’t too tight.

To find out what happens with Alana and her worries, be sure to tune into the season finale.

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WeTV.