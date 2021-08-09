MAFS: Virginia tearfully admits social anxiety has worsened since removing her wedding ring

Virginia Coombs says her wedding ring was a security blanket. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight star Virginia Coombs is battling social anxiety, which she says has worsened since her breakup with Erik Lake. Virginia noted that she started to experience social anxiety after becoming a cast member on the popular Lifetime show and it has only gotten worse.

However, she also admitted that removing her wedding ring seems to have exacerbated the condition over the past few weeks

Virginia Coombs gets tearful about her anxiety

The Married at First Sight star has been opening up quite a bit to her followers on social media recently and the latest admission was about her social anxiety. Virginia got emotional while explaining how her social anxiety started and how the removal of her wedding ring has affected her mental condition.

“The first time I got recognized I was so freaked out, I just, that’s not ever why I went on the show,” explained Virginia in a video posted to her Instagram Story.

“It really freaks me out to get recognized and then, you know I was kinda going out, and sometimes when Erik wouldn’t be with me people were like taking creepy videos of me and making up lies about me and that just sent my anxiety through the roof.”

The reality TV personality continued, “But through all of those times I always had my wedding ring on, no matter what people say — some people claim I wasn’t wearing it, I was.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Virginia Coombs removes wedding ring

During her emotional video, the Married at First Sight star noted that her wedding ring was a security blanket and since she has taken it off, her social anxiety has worsened.

“Erik and I went up till about two weeks ago and that’s when I quit wearing my ring,” confessed Virginia. “Other than that I’ve been wearing it every day for 11 months and for some reason the last two weeks my social anxiety without my wedding ring has been a lot worse.”

“It was kind of like a security blanket for me– like people could see it and they knew I was married, they knew me and Erik were still together, cause we were… I don’t even know the variables that go into it,” admitted the MAFS star. “But that’s just what I’ve been experiencing the last couple [of] weeks, just social anxiety through the roof.”

Virginia told her followers that prior to joining the show she suffered from anxiety related to work, relationships, family, etc but, “Never social, it was never social anxiety and now that’s the heart of my anxiety.”

The 26-year-old opened up about her social anxiety to help others who might be experiencing the same thing.

Married At First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.