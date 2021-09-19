MAFS: Virginia Coombs tried to hang out with ex-husband Erik Lake and things went terribly wrong

Married at First Sight stars Virginia Coombs and Erik Lake tried to have lunch and it didn’t go well. Pic credit: Lifetime

With their break-up currently playing before our eyes on the Married at First Sight spin-off, Couple’s Cam, Season 12 alums Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs tried to hang out recently, and let’s just say, it didn’t go well.

Erik and Virginia tried to hang out and it went terribly wrong

While Erik and Virginia have officially filed for a divorce, in the past, the couple has said despite separating, they were not closing the door to a “possible future together.“

However, it seems like that changed as Virginia recently posted a TikTok detailing her most recent meeting with Erik that ended in disaster.

“There is truly no better way to get over the hump of missing your ex than attempting to go have lunch with them,” the 26-year-old began. “Ending in you getting out of the car in the middle of the street to walk and then get an uber home.”

“Simply because you’ve expressed that they do have privilege and would make it farther in life for acknowledging their privilege,” she added.

“They proceed to tell you that you’ve done and are doing absolutely nothing with your life, generally just that you’re a piece of s**t. That everything that happened to you as a child, you need to just get on, and move on from because you’re letting it hold you back.”

Calling her ex-husband a “god-complex filled narcissist”, she ended the video saying, “If anyone else needs today’s life lesson, even if you’re missing your ex, don’t hang out with them.”

The alleged lunch has become a ‘he said, she said’ battle

With Virginia telling her side of the events on social media, her ex-husband fired back a response, calling her allegations untrue.

The 35-year-old pilot admitted he normally wouldn’t respond to such a private matter publically and wrote, “You guys can hate me all you want but that is simply not true of what she is saying.”

Continuing to defend himself, he wrote, “She knows I care about what happened to her in her past and that I wish it never happened to her.”

While there may be lingering feelings between the exes, the two have attributed the end of their relationship to being in different places in life.

It’s clear this argument will continue to be a “he said, she said” battle but Erik and Virginia can agree that hanging out post-divorce isn’t a good idea.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.