MAFS: Virginia Coombs is going through ‘seasonal depression’ says she’s ‘been in bed for two days’

Virginia Coombs recently revealed that she’s going through seasonal depression and it’s not the first time that the Married at First Sight star has opened up about her mental health. Several days ago she admitted to struggling to find motivation and got support from her castmate turned BFF Clara Berghaus.

Before that, she had shared on social media that after her appearance on the popular Lifetime show her anxiety was exacerbated. Virginia faced a lot of backlash from critics who voiced their opinions about her drinking and slammed her relationship with her now estranged husband Erik Lake.

She has spoken out several times about how the negative comments have affected her mental health but this time it’s the season that has Virginia feeling blue.

Virginia Coombs reveals battle with seasonal depression

The Married at First Sight star recently opened up to her social media followers and admitted that she’s not feeling her best due to seasonal depression.

Virginia reshared a TikTok post to her Instagram Story and admitted that she was binging on the Netflix series Too Hot to Handle because she simply could not get out of bed.

“Been in bed for two days straight having a depressive episode…” she wrote. “Haven’t showered in many days.”

The reality TV personality continued, “Forced myself to get up to eat something and drink some water… seasonal depression can really F off anytime now.”

This post follows on the heels of another post that Virginia shared last month about struggling to find motivation. She got a lot of supportive responses from her followers and from her bestie Clara Berghaus who shared that she was proud of her friend for trying even when she lacked the motivation to do so.

Virginia Coombs has admitted to struggling with anxiety

The Married at First Sight star has been going to therapy to deal with her struggles with anxiety. Her mental health struggles got worse amid her marital issues with Erik Lake.

Following their breakup, Virginia was still wearing her wedding ring and when she removed it for the first time it heightened her anxiety.

The 26-year-old confessed to dealing with the issues in therapy but opted out of taking medication.

Meanwhile, since sharing her latest post about seasonal depression it seems Virginia has gotten out of bed for a recent outing with her dog Rocky and BFF Clara Berghaus. She posted a photo that was taken at New Realm Brewing in Atlanta.

“Live look at me telling @claraberghus that my butt looked good in these pants,” wrote Virginia while smiling into the camera.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.